6 Major Signs That You Need New Eyeglasses

It is easy to take your vision for granted – until something goes wrong. However, you can avoid the adverse effects of not taking care of your eyes if you keep on the lookout for signs that you need new eyeglasses. Here are six major signs that it’s time to see an eye doctor and get a new prescription for eyeglasses.

1- You’re Holding Your Phone or Book Closer Than Usual

If you find yourself holding your phone or book closer to your face than you used to, it may be time to get new glasses. While distance vision is still important, you may find that reading or using your phone a lot is difficult if you can’t see the screen clearly.

2- Your Glasses Fog up Easily

There are several reasons why your glasses may fog up easily. The most common reason is that the lenses are not treated with an anti-fog coating which can be easily remedied by purchasing a new pair of glasses with an anti-fog coating. Another reason your glasses may fog up is if they are not a good fit. If your eyeglasses are too loose, they will allow warm air to enter and condense on the lenses. Make sure your glasses fit snugly and are not too tight, or the lenses will be unable to breathe.

3- You Are Struggling To Read Small Print

If you find that you’re having a lot of trouble reading small print, it is also an indicator you need new eyeglasses. This is especially true if your prescription changes often or your glasses no longer provide the clarity you need. Getting bifocals or trifocals is one solution for those struggling to read small prints. These types of glasses allow you to see both near and far.

4- Your Current Glasses Are Several Years Old

If your glasses are over two years old, it’s time for an update. Your vision can change over time, so it’s important to have an up-to-date prescription. New glasses will also come in handy if you want to complement your appearance.

5- Your Glasses Are Bulky and Uncomfortable

If your glasses are heavy and make you feel uncomfortable when wearing them, they may need to be replaced. If you find that you are continually adjusting your glasses, it is an obvious indicator that they are uncomfortable and not a good fit for you. It’s important to find a pair of eyeglasses that are both comfortable and stylish.

6- You Can’t Differentiate Colors

A common sign that you need new eyeglasses is when you find it difficult to differentiate colors. It can include everything from distinguishing between different shades of blue to seeing the difference between a red shirt and a green shirt.

Your eyeglasses are an important part of your daily life and play a vital role in your overall health and well-being. Wearing outdated eyeglasses can lead to eye strain, headaches, and other problems. Additionally, new eyeglass styles can provide you with a more flattering appearance and better vision. Therefore, it is important to keep your eyeglasses up-to-date in order to enjoy the best possible vision and health.