6 Major Signs That You Should See a Lawyer After a Wreck

Car accidents have become the norm in our society. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports car accidents rose to a 16-year high in 2021, prompting the release of the National Roadway Safety Strategy.

There is a crisis on America’s roadways, and thousands of people die each year in accidents. The National Safety Council warns motor vehicle accidents are the second leading cause of preventable deaths.

Serious injuries often result from car accidents, leaving victims with mounting medical bills, lost wages, and damages. Although most minor fender benders do not require legal intervention, injured victims need to know when to seek help from a lawyer after a wreck.

After a wreck, you may wonder if you should get legal help. How can you know your case warrants hiring a lawyer? This article will present six significant signs for seeking a legal consultation with a lawyer.

1. You Have Suffered Significant Injuries

Broken bones, internal bleeding, and head trauma are common in wrecks. A few scratches and bruises do not warrant hiring a lawyer, but hospitalizations, long recovery times, and surgeries do. You should consider seeking legal help if you have suffered a debilitating injury.

2. Liability Is Being Contested

When there is confusion over who is at fault, injured victims need legal representation to protect their rights and best interests. The burden of proof rests on the plaintiff’s shoulders.

3. The Accident Caused a Death

If your loved one died in an accident, you need to learn about your legal options from a lawyer. Taking immediate action helps preserve evidence and gives family members peace of mind.

4. The Insurance Company Is Giving You the Runaround

Insurance companies are notorious for dragging their feet and lowballing offers for settlement. Insurance adjusters will sometimes try to blame innocent victims. If you feel the insurance company is being unfair, you have the right to seek legal counsel.

5. The Wreck Involved Multiple Parties

You will need legal guidance if there is more than one vehicle in the accident. These cases become complex, and it can be challenging to attempt to decide fault. Lawyers can also get better communication results from other parties and insurance companies associated with the car accident.

6. You Are Unsure of Your Claim Value

Putting a price tag on missed wages is simple, but pain and suffering and other non-economic losses can be challenging to calculate. Getting help from a lawyer means you will not settle for less than you deserve.

Serious injuries require serious representation. Many personal injury lawyers offer free consultations to new clients. You may seek a lawyer on contingency, meaning you do not have to pay unless you win.

Scheduling a consultation appointment with a lawyer will get you started on the process, and it’s an important first step in getting the legal and financial justice you need after a wreck. You will learn about your rights and options for legal recourse. Never settle for less than you deserve after suffering severe injuries from a car wreck. Seeking legal advice can empower you to understand the complexities of your situation, evaluate your rights, and pursue appropriate compensation that fully addresses the damages and losses incurred due to the accident.