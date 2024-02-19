6 Simple Ways to Make a Party With Friends Feel More Special

Whether you’re having a baby shower, a birthday dinner, or a board game night, there’s nothing better than gathering with friends in the comfort of your own home. The key to hosting a party to remember is to create a unique and fun atmosphere that makes your guests feel special. With that said, here are six easy tips to help you elevate your party with friends.

1. Create a Theme

A theme ties everything together, from the decorations to the food to what your guests will be wearing. Plus, photos of the event will look more sophisticated and curated when everything matches. You can keep your theme low-key by choosing a simple color scheme for your decorations, food, and cutlery. Or you can choose an elaborate theme and go all-out with balloons, costumes, props, and more.

2. Incorporate Different Lighting

Instead of relying on your trusty floor lamp in the corner, try mixing in different, unique lighting options to create a warm ambiance. As a rule of thumb, look for lighting that comes from multiple small bulbs rather than one big bulb. Some possibilities include neon signs, LED votive candles, or strings of Christmas lights. For extra intimacy, place your lighting on tables or the floor rather than overhead.

3. Curate a Playlist

The easiest way to create a party atmosphere is with a great playlist. When building your playlist, think like a DJ and choose a balanced combination of old and new hits that will appeal to a variety of tastes. To engage your guests, consider creating a central music station with your tablet or phone so other people can add songs to the queue.

4. Have It Catered

Every party needs great food, but what if you’re not exactly a professional chef? Fortunately, a professionally catered menu will really wow your guests and take the pressure off of you so you can focus on other aspects of the party. To make sure everything goes smoothly, have an accurate headcount available for your caterer and notify them of any dietary restrictions ahead of time.

5. Rearrange Furniture

In all likelihood, the layout of your home is optimized for your family’s everyday lifestyle. Therefore, you will need to rethink your space if you’re planning to pack your house with more people than usual. Reposition potential obstacles that may get in the way of the flow of movement, such as a long couch that blocks the buffet table. You should also provide multiple seating options, collecting chairs from other rooms in the house if necessary.

6. Offer a Signature Drink

A signature cocktail adds a sense of festivity to any event. You can start with a simple classic, such as a vodka cranberry, and jazz it up with some extra bubbles or an herb garnish. This way, you can stock up on the signature cocktail ingredients and avoid the stress of providing a full bar.

Having social connections is important, and by taking the time to plan your party, you will be able to throw a festive event for you and your friends to enjoy.