7 Benefits of Hiring Professionals to Hang Exterior Holiday Lights

Are you a fanatic about decorating outdoors for Christmas? You know how it goes. You want each year’s display to be bigger and better than the year before. Maybe it’s time to call for professional help. Here are the top 7 benefits of hiring pros to hang your exterior holiday lights.

1. You’ll Have a More Impressive Display

A talented holiday lights professional with a head full of creative ideas can make your holiday display the talk of the neighborhood. They know the right lights to use, the correct wattage, how to place the lights, how to hide the wires, and how to customize the display to your home.

2. You’ll Free Up Storage Space

Just about every homeowner could use a little more storage space. If you’ve spent a few years doing your own outdoor holiday decorating, your garage or attic is probably full of boxes and bins stuffed with supplies. When you use a professional, you’ll be renting the lights and decorations for the season. Once it’s over, it all gets picked up. So go ahead and sell those decorations at your next yard sale.

3. Lowers the Risk of an Accident

Decorating roofs, trees, and second-story windows can be dangerous if you don’t know what you’re doing. You could fall off the ladder, get an electrical shock, or cause a fire. Professional lighting installers know how to take the necessary precautions to do the job safely. You can safely enjoy your holiday with family and friends by letting a professional lighting service hang your home’s exterior decorations for the holiday season.

4. A Professional Service Has Insurance Coverage

If your indoor Christmas tree has faulty wiring and starts a fire, your homeowner’s insurance will likely cover the damage. But if you incorrectly install your own exterior lighting and a faulty connection causes something to happen, damages due to incorrect installation or improper maintenance may not be covered. Most professionals carry their own insurance. Just ask and make sure.

5. It’s More Convenient

From shopping to cooking to mailing packages, the holiday to-do list is a long one. Hiring a professional lighting installer will save you time and trouble. No more hours spent untangling cords and changing burned-out bulbs. And if a bulb burns out or the winter wind knocks something over, you don’t have to worry. Your professional will come back out and take care of it.

6. You’ll Save on Your Energy Bill

Big outdoor Christmas displays use lots of lights. This means a higher utility bill for the new year. Professional lighting installers use commercial-grade LED lighting. Fortunately, LEDs use 75 percent less energy than incandescent lights, and they also don’t burn out as fast.

7. It Will Reduce Holiday Stress

The holidays tend to be a stressful time. There’s so much to get done and you want everything to be perfect for your family and friends. Leaving the outdoor decorating to a professional will be a big tick off your to-do list and leave you feeling less stressed. The holiday season is here, and that means it’s time to start planning for all your festive decorations!