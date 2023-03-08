7 Expert Dog Training Tips Every Puppy Parent Needs to Know

No dog owner wants to see their furry friend get into trouble. With proper training, your pet can live a longer, happier life, whether you have a small dog or an aggressive guard dog. However, even the most well-trained pet can get into accidents from time to time. If your pup has done something they know they shouldn’t have done and are faced with the consequences of their actions, then some quick fixes will help mend wounds and save lives. Here are seven expert dog training tips every puppy parent needs to know.

1. Start Training From Day One

It doesn’t matter if you recently got a puppy or if it’s been years since you brought your pet home. The sooner you start training your furry friend, the better. Dogs need plenty of exercise and stimulation but also require training to grow mentally and physically into well-rounded animals. With proper training, your dog could avoid doing bad things to get attention from their owner and try to get themselves out of trouble when they know they’re wrong.

2. Incorporate Training into Everyday Life

Keeping training separate from your regular schedule is a good idea, but incorporating it into daily activity will help ensure your dog or puppy doesn’t forget what they’ve been taught. Take walks together and use verbal cues to help the dog realize what you want them to do. Always let the dog know that they’ve done a good job when they follow through with what you want them to do. Positive reinforcement is always key in training.

3. Keep a Schedule

Work with your dog on a schedule that works for you and your pet. For example, if you want to take your dog for a walk every morning and evening, then do that. Once the routine is laid out, it’ll be much easier for your pet to digest what needs to be done when you’re together. If you have an excitable dog, then being able to establish a set time when they can expect some activity will keep your pet happy and healthy.

4. Keep the Crate Close to Your Bed

If your dog is a barker, it can be a real problem. If you send your pet outside to go potty and they don’t get the results they’re looking for, your dog could end up barking their head off at the neighbor’s house or worse. The best way to keep them from making such noise is to have them sleep on a mat in your bedroom or downstairs in their crate. This helps ensure that the dogs are not having accidents outside their designated area and not disturbing anybody else when they bark.

5. Feed Meals in the Crate

With the crate, you can feed your dog their regular meals and ensure they eat only a little in a day. This helps keep them from getting sick and is also a great way to help the animal figure out that a crate is a comfortable place. Once they realize this, you’ll be much more likely to be able to use it in case of emergencies.

6. Reward Good Behavior

Even if you’re not training your dog to do something specific, the reward for good behavior should always be positive. Taking a treat inside the crate and giving a little tug on the lead will show that your dog is doing what it should be doing and that you are happy with its choices. This will build trust in your pet and help them to understand what they need to do.

7. Keep an Eye on Your Puppy at All Times

Accidents can still happen even if you have the best-trained dog in the world. Keeping an eye on your pet at all times will help to ensure that nothing happens that makes your furry friend scared or confused. This way, accidents won’t even be possible, and you’ll be able to avoid any bad situations altogether.

Proper training is very important for your puppy’s health and happiness. Before bringing a new dog into your life, decide what training methods you believe are best and stick to them as much as possible. It’s easier to train dogs correctly if you have great tips like these. You’ll have a well-trained dog before you know it.