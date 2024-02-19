7 Signs an Assisted Living Community is the Right Choice for You

As you grow older, you may find it increasingly difficult to continue living at home alone. There may come a time when you start to worry about safety or feel isolated and begin considering alternative living arrangements, such as an assisted living community. In an assisted living community, you can get help with your activities of daily living, meet new friends, and enjoy activities and entertainment from the comfort of your home. Read on to learn the top seven reasons a move to assisted living may be right for you.

1. You Need Some Extra Help With Personal Care

Aging comes with difficulties, especially when it comes to personal care. As you get older, you may struggle with getting dressed, such as putting on socks and shoes. Showering may turn into a monumental chore as you work to navigate getting in and out of the tub safely and dry yourself off. Even simple tasks may wear you out more easily than before, requiring you to ask for help.

2. You Are Becoming More Forgetful

Forgetfulness is a common part of growing older. You may forget things that seem silly to other people, such as when to eat or where you left your jacket. In assisted living, you have staff who can help you remember meal times, activities, appointments, and medications.

3. You Are Lonely or Feel Isolated

Living at home as we age can feel isolating. You aren’t able to get out on your own as well as you used to and you may not have a lot of friends and family that have time to visit. An assisted living community is filled with older people just like you, allowing you to make new friends and form new relationships.

4. You Aren’t Able to Care For Your Home Anymore

Taking care of a home is a huge task. There’s cleaning, yard work, upkeep, and more. The older we get, the harder it is to keep up with all the duties of a homeowner. In assisted living, you have others to help with the cleaning, laundry, meals, and whatever else you need.

5. You Need Help Managing Your Medications

Taking medications correctly and as prescribed is vital to your health. Sometimes we have a large quantity of medications or have to take them several times a day. If you have a hard time keeping track of your medications and taking them as prescribed, you could benefit from the medication management services provided in assisted living.

6. You Worry About Safety

Being safe at home is crucial to our health and happiness. If you no longer feel safe living alone, whether you worry about outside threats or slips and falls, consider moving somewhere where you can count on security and safety services being provided.

7. You Want to Enjoy Activities With Others Like You

Assisted living communities often have a calendar full of activities, exercises, and entertainment. You’ll find a range of things to do and maybe even find new hobbies and interests as you go. Consider an assisted living community where you’ll find crafts, live music, outdoor fun, special trips, and so much more to keep you entertained.