5 Vital Safety Tips to Know When Operating a Crane

Operating a crane is an essential operation for any major construction project. A crane, however, is also one of the more difficult vehicles to use and also the most accident-prone. That’s why it’s important to keep safety as the number one priority when operating a crane. Read on for 5 of the most essential safety tips when operating a crane.

1. Do a Proper Inspection

Safety begins before you even start the engine. Doing a proper safety check beforehand is the most essential safety tip you’ll get out of this article. Giving your crane a once-over before use allows you to make sure that everything is in order. One of the key aspects of safety is finding potential issues before they get the chance to become a problem. This makes doing a proper safety check one of the best ways of making safety the number one priority.

2. Stabilize Before Rigging

Rigging is one of the most dangerous stages of crane operation. Knowing how to properly stabilize the crane ahead of time is vital for crane safety. This means that you need to know how your crane operates as well as always making sure that your riggers have crane pads underneath. Likewise, having an idea of the place you’re working in can help you to avoid any depressions or unsteady ground.

3. Know Your Load Limits

Most modern cranes have load and capacity indicators. Even so, it’s still important to know your load limits if you want to have a safe lift. This means that you need to know the load radius as well as the position of the crane during the entire process. Rotation, for example, can greatly change the amount of weight that a crane can hold. Similarly, this makes understanding your load radius a key part of safe crane operation.

4. Learn the Hand Signals

Like many other jobs, communication is essential in good crane operation. When operating a crane, knowing all of the various hand signals and communication protocols can be the difference between a successful lift and a costly mistake. Although constant communication from a radio is important, knowing each of the various hand signals is also essential.

5. Read the Manual

It doesn’t matter how experienced you are, reading the manual is always an important part of operating a new crane. Different manufacturers all design their cranes differently and that means that it’s important to know these different changes. Giving the operator manual a thorough read-through is essential in operating a crane safely. Some of the key aspects you should know include the crane’s load capacities, safety mechanisms, and operator controls.

Safety Happens Before You Start the Engine

Operating a crane isn’t the easiest job around. That doesn’t mean that it also has to be the most dangerous one either. By following proper safety protocols, you can ensure that the danger is kept to a minimum while still being able to be productive and get the job done right and in a timely manner.