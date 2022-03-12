8 Common Misconceptions on Booking a Car Shipping Service

As with anything new to you, it is natural to have many questions and doubts when you’re booking a car shipping service for the first time. It is essential to learn as much as possible before making such a decision.

1- It is too expensive to ship your vehicle.

One misconception is that it’s too expensive to ship your vehicle. The truth is that it can be cheaper to ship your car than to drive it yourself.

If you’re planning on moving cross-country or overseas, consider the costs associated with driving your car versus shipping it. In addition to the time and wear and tear on your vehicle, there are other expenses involved in driving across the country, including fuel, meals, hotels, and any car maintenance that may be required along the way. Depending on where you’re going, some of these costs can add up quickly.

2- It’ll take too long for the vehicle to be picked up and delivered.

The other misconception is that it will take a long time to pick up and deliver the car. If you choose an inexpensive way of shipping, the vehicle will be driven cross country or put on a train, and it can take up to 5 days or more. Most people don’t want to wait that long, so they choose expedited shipping which means they will receive their vehicle within 1-3 days, depending on how far it’s being shipped.

3- Shipping a vehicle is an overwhelming experience.

Booking a car shipping service doesn’t have to be a mystifying or overwhelming experience. Car transport companies are not all the same. There is a vast difference between them. Some are trustworthy and reliable, while others are not so much. To decide which company you want to trust with your vehicle, you must research.

Many auto transport reviews online can certainly help shed some light on how these businesses operate. Still, you should be aware of many misconceptions about the entire process before making any commitments or deposits.

4- All auto transport businesses are the same.

5- Going through auto transport reviews is useless.

Reviews can teach you a lot about any business, including those in the transportation industry. A lot of these reviews certainly help shed some light on how these businesses operate, but there are many misconceptions about the entire process that you should be aware of before making any commitments or deposits.

6- You should choose to ship a car at the lowest cost.

Most people believe that because they are not paying for the delivery of their vehicle in person, it does not require much effort or time. Most people do not bother doing research and go with the cheapest option available. They end up either getting scammed or having their car damaged in transit.

7- Shipping a car isn’t safe.