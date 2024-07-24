8 Reasons to Use a Personal Injury Lawyer After a Spinal Injury

Spinal cord injuries can range from trouble turning the head due to tight muscles to paralysis as the worst-case scenario. How to pay the medical bills, help the injured loved one, and manage your own life concurrently can be overwhelming.

An attorney specializing in spinal injuries has the education and experience in court to help you. The settlement will go far toward answering the questions mentioned above. Learn more below about different reasons you should use a personal injury lawyer after having a spinal injury,

1. Education

You wouldn’t ask an OB/GYN to put a stent in a clogged artery in your heart. It wouldn’t be a good idea to use a real estate lawyer to handle your spinal injury suit. Although both are lawyers, their educations are different. It could hurt your chances of recovering damages. To have your best legal opportunities, you need to consult with a personal injury lawyer specializing in spinal injuries because they will have experience in how to best handle your case.

2. Knowledge

A spinal injury attorney knows the judges, insurance companies, defense lawyers, and related persons. He’ll know whether your case will settle before going to trial court or whether it will go to trial. He’ll have a strategy in mind before submitting the first motion.

3. Evidence

You’ll need medical reports, imaging, and statements from your doctors before your attorney can begin. Medical bills, estimates of alterations to your home accommodating the injured loved one’s mobility and comfort, and bills resulting from the loved one’s lack of income due to the accident all add up to enough evidence to justify a settlement.

4. Damages

Your attorney will explain to you how pain and suffering and punitive damages work. These are separate from money recovered due to the accident.

5. Appearances

Juries look carefully at injured young persons with years of struggles ahead of them in a spinal injury case. They look just as carefully at hurting older persons with not as long to struggle in a spinal injury case. Your lawyer should tell a touching story of your loved one’s injury. He should convince the jury that the accident took away a vital part of the family, the business world, and society.

6. Cause and Effect

Malice aforethought, faulty products, and negligence are three causes of spinal injuries. Not many people actively seek to harm someone, so malice aforethought is hard to prove. With enough evidence along with witnesses, the other two can be presented to a jury and end successfully.

7. Focus

Your injured loved one has enough to do just recovering from the injury. S/he doesn’t need to worry about the case at the same time. That’s what personal injury lawyers do.

8. Payment

“I don’t get paid if you don’t get paid.” Personal injury lawyers working on contingency work hard to get the proof, present the case, and recover damages for their clients. Trust is a big part of the legal profession, and contingency cases build trust.

Spinal injuries require not only medical expertise but legal efforts as well. Only a personal injury lawyer can successfully navigate the system for you or an injured loved one.