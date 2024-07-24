4 Common Misconceptions People Have About Plastic Surgery

While plastic surgery is more widely accepted and understood by the general public, many people still have misconceptions about it. Let’s take a look at some of the more common misconceptions and why they are untrue.

Misconception #1: Plastic Surgery is Always Cosmetic

When most people think of plastic surgery, they imagine facelifts, breast augmentations, and other procedures that are entirely elective and purely cosmetic. Those procedures are indeed common, but plastic surgery also includes reconstructive procedures for people who have suffered traumatic injuries, cancer patients who have had tumors removed from their skin, and people born with congenital birth defects. In these cases, plastic surgery improves the quality of a person’s life; it doesn’t just change their appearance for the sake of vanity.

Misconception #2: Plastic Surgery Results Look Unnatural

We’ve all seen photos online or in magazines of people who have a bizarre, “uncanny valley” appearance after receiving one too many cosmetic procedures. That kind of coverage has given rise to the idea that plastic surgery always leaves people with an unnatural look, but that is far from the truth. When it is performed by a highly trained and talented surgeon, plastic surgery can produce a natural-looking outcome. In many cases, you would never know that someone has had any plastic surgery at all. With medical technology constantly evolving, plastic surgery procedures will only become more sophisticated and produce even better results as time goes on.

Misconception #3: Plastic Surgery is Very Expensive and Only for the Wealthy

Another common misconception about plastic surgery is that it’s too expensive for most people to afford. While it is true that plastic surgery does cost money and isn’t usually covered by medical insurance, it’s not as prohibitively expensive as you might think. Plastic surgeons around the world have found ways to make their services more affordable, and many offer financing options for those who cannot afford to cover the full cost of a procedure upfront. In other words, if you want to get plastic surgery, you can almost certainly find a way to afford it.

Misconception #4: Plastic Surgery Results are Always Permanent

As much as people might want to believe otherwise, plastic surgery results aren’t always permanent. People still age after receiving plastic surgery, and their bodies will keep changing. Furthermore, many procedures require regular upkeep to maintain their results. For example, Botox injections can smooth out wrinkles and give someone a more youthful appearance, but the results typically last between three and six months.

Certain lifestyle choices may also affect the longevity of surgery results. UV exposure from the sun can damage skin and undermine the results of a cosmetic procedure, while regular tobacco use can age the skin and impair wound healing after a procedure.

Plastic surgery can produce excellent results, but their longevity will depend on factors such as your lifestyle choices, when you had your surgery, and how well you can maintain those results. Speak to your surgeon if you want to know how to get the most out of any procedure.