8 Space-Saving Tips for New College Students
How much stuff can one person really need? This is a question you’ll likely find yourself asking as you move into your college dorm room or apartment. Suddenly, the space that seemed more than adequate in your childhood home now feels cramped and constricting. If you’re struggling to make your small living space feel bigger, try implementing 8 of these space-saving tips:
- Get rid of anything you don’t need or use. Before you even start packing for college, go through your belongings and get rid of anything you don’t need or haven’t used in the past year. This will help you avoid bringing unnecessary items with you and save valuable space in your new home.
- Invest in multifunctional furniture. When you’re short on space, it’s important to make the most of the furniture you do have. Look for pieces that can serve multiple purposes, such as a coffee table that doubles as a storage ottoman or a daybed that can be used as both a sofa and a guest bed.
- Make use of vertical space. When your floor space is limited, it’s time to start thinking vertically. Utilize empty wall space by hanging shelving units. Hooks are also your friend; use them to hang coats, bags, towels, and anything else that would normally take up valuable floor space.
- Store seasonal items off-site. If you have items that you only need once or twice a year, it doesn’t make sense to keep them taking up valuable space in your small home. Instead, consider renting a storage unit to store seasonal items like holiday decorations, winter clothes, and sports equipment.
- Use under-bed storage. The area beneath your bed is often wasted space, but it doesn’t have to be. Invest in some under-bed storage bins or containers to store out-of-season clothes, extra bedding, and other items you don’t need easy access to.
- Keep your closet organized. A cluttered closet not only looks messy, but it can also make it difficult to find the clothes you’re looking for. Take the time to organize your closet so that everything has a place and is easy to find. This will save you both time and space in the long run.
- Don’t forget about door and window spaces. Doors and windows are often overlooked when it comes to storage, but they can actually be quite helpful. Install hooks on the back of your door to hang coats, scarves, and towels.Window sills can also be used to store light items like books and plants.
- Use space-saving hangers. Bulky wooden hangers may look nice, but they take up a lot of space in your closet. Opt for space-saving hangers instead so that you can fit more clothes in your closet.
By following these 8 tips, you’ll be able to make the most of your small living space and turn it into a cozy and inviting home.
