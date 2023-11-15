8 Things to Know When Planning Your Funeral in Advance

Although it is not a subject most people want to consider, there are very good reasons to plan your funeral in advance. Not only can it save your family stress and pain during an emotional time of their lives, but it can also make sure things go as smoothly as possible after you pass away. Once you realize the importance of planning your funeral in advance, here are eight things to know that will help you get everything done properly and efficiently.

1. Talk with Your Loved Ones

It’s a hard conversation to have and your loved ones may even balk at the idea, but having the conversation is a must. If you don’t have that conversation, they may not know what you wanted and they may find themselves with no idea what to do if you pass away. Be sure to explain to them that you are planning your funeral in advance, you will provide them with documents, and this is to make their lives less stressful during a difficult time.

2. Get It in Writing

When you plan your funeral, don’t just tell your loved ones what you want though. You need to make sure you have everything in writing. There are certain legal documents that everyone should have, including a will. And, funeral planning documents are invaluable too. From arranging the memorial to internment preferences, make sure everything is written down and documented.

3. Choose Your Funeral Home

One of the first decisions loved ones have to make if something happens to you is choosing the funeral home. You can take that stress off of them by choosing in advance. You can look around at different homes, services offered, and packages to choose the right one for you.

4. Know Your Options

It is vital that you know your options. Every part of your funeral can be planned the way you want it. There is nothing you will be locked down into and every decision is up to you. So, you can plan your funeral to the detail that you want. You could choose to plan every single detail or just leave basic instructions.

5. Plan the Memorial the Way You Want

Do not forget the memorial service. It needs to be planned the way you want. Some people choose to leave it up to their loved ones, and that is fine if you would like. However, if you have certain songs or readings you want or you have certain people you wish to speak to, then you can put those plans into writing as well.

6. Prepare for Costs

Cost is a big issue when it comes to a funeral. The cost can vary wildly depending on choices for services, caskets, burial plots, and more. Get a solid idea of costs so that you can make sure your family has the funds available if something happens to you.

7. Don’t Be Afraid to Make Your Wants Known

You have the right to a funeral you want. So, no matter what your loved ones say or what any planner says, do not be afraid to make your wants known. You will be gone, but that doesn’t mean you will no longer have a voice.

8. Make a Checklist

Finally, make a checklist of everything you need to do to pre-plan your funeral. That way, you won’t leave anything out and you can make sure every detail is covered in the event you pass away. As you make the plans, go down the checklist for less stress for you.

If you follow these eight tips, you will find that pre-planning your funeral can be easier and less stressful. While it isn’t a topic you likely want to consider, it is important that you do.