9 Commonly Asked Questions About EMSculpt

It’s no wonder why EMSculpt has become a sought-after body contouring treatment among celebrities, athletes, and everyday people alike. This innovative treatment offers fat burning and muscle building benefits with little risk of side effects and zero downtime. If you’re looking for a way to kickstart a new fitness regimen, burn fat, or even improve joint stability, EMSculpt may be able to help.

To give you a better understanding of what this treatment can do and help you decide if EMSculpt is right for you, we’ve compiled answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about EMSculpt.

What Does EMSculpt Do?

EMSculpt is an FDA-approved device used to burn fat and build muscle tissue. EMSculpt treatments are completely non-invasive and can be used to target the following muscle groups:

Abs

Buttocks

Biceps

Triceps

Thighs

Calves

How Does EMSculpt Work?

The EMSculpt machine harnesses the power of HIFEM® (High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic) technology to stimulate supramaximal contractions in specific muscle groups within the body. These deep contractions occur with greater intensity and frequency than what the human body is capable of achieving through voluntary exercise. In fact, during one 30 minute EMSculpt treatment session, a patient’s muscles in the targeted region of the body contract approximately 20,000 times. So if the patient were receiving treatment on their abdomen, for example, this would be like doing 20,000 crunches in 30 minutes.

This vigorous series of supramaximal contractions kickstarts a process within the body called lipolysis, where fat cells are broken down, metabolized, and eventually excreted. EMSculpt is able to burn fat cells and strengthen muscle tissue without affecting the skin. This treatment is completely non-invasive, requires no preparation procedures, and patients can resume their normal activities immediately afterward.

Will EMSculpt Give Me Abs?

EMSculpt is FDA-approved as a treatment method for burning fat and tightening/toning abdominal muscles. On average, patients see a 16% increase in muscle thickness in the targeted area of treatment. Because of this improvement, many patients consider EMSculpt as a non-invasive alternative to surgeries such as a tummy tuck or liposuction. EMSculpt has also been shown to reduce gaps between the abdominal muscles caused by diastasis recti by up to 11%.

Does EMSculpt Tighten Skin?

EMSculpt does not affect the skin, but it can contribute to the appearance of more muscle definition by toning/tightening the muscles beneath the skin and burning stored fat cells.

Can EMSculpt Give Me a Rounder Butt?

EMSculpt is FDA-approved as a treatment method for burning fat and tightening/toning muscles in the buttocks. Many patients consider EMSculpt as a non-invasive alternative to surgeries such as a butt lift or implants.

Can EMSculpt Help Me Lose Weight?

EMSculpt stimulates a process called lipolysis within the body, which breaks down stored fat cells. Findings of clinical studies have shown that EMSculpt treatments significantly boosted patients’ apoptotic index (fat metabolism) from 19% to 92%. Studies also found that patients who underwent EMSculpt treatments experienced a 19% decrease in fat as well as a 1.5-inch reduction in waist circumference.

Does EMSculpt Hurt?

EMSculpt treatments should not be painful. Patients will feel their muscles contract during treatment and may experience a slight tingling sensation, but treatments should not hurt. There are three phases of contractions during each 30-minute treatment session, and the maximum intensity is adjusted based on the patient’s comfort level.

How Long Do EMSculpt Results Last?

The longevity of a patient’s EMSculpt results is greatly impacted by the diet and exercise regimen they adhere to after completing the full treatment regimen. By continuing to exercise the muscle groups treated by EMSculpt, they can help maintain their results.

Many patients begin to see a noticeable difference after their first treatment session and see continued improvement for up to 6 months after completing a full regimen of 4 treatment sessions. Follow-up or maintenance sessions may be scheduled beginning 6 months to one year after the initial treatment regimen, depending on the individual patient’s health and wellness goals.

Is EMSculpt Safe?

EMSculpt treatments are completely non-invasive and pose very little risk of side effects. The most common side effect is muscle soreness similar to what you would feel after an intense workout session. However, the final phase of EMSculpt helps flush lactic acid out of the body, which minimizes the feeling of soreness after treatments.

It is important to note that EMSculpt is not recommended for women who are pregnant or who have a metal-based intrauterine device (IUD) for birth control. Also, patients who have any metal pieces (such as screws or plates) or medical devices (such as a pacemaker) implanted in their body should not receive EMSculpt, as the machine may interfere with these types of implants.

