Upcoming Career Building Opportunities with Kynect

Building an independent career is becoming more attractive

every day, given today’s volatile economy and the fact that people want a

better work/life balance, with more time to spend with their loved ones and

doing the things they truly enjoy. A

successful indepent business allows individuals to live the life they dream of,

while also ensuring their family’s comfort and security.

Building a Business with Kynect

A leading direct marketing company based in Dallas, Texas, Kynect

was founded in 2005 as a means to empower individuals to build economic wealth

by harnessing the power of their personal relationships. Kynect made history by

revolutionizing the way people purchase energy products, and has now become one

of the top direct sales companies in the world.

Kynect markets a variety of energy and wireless services through its network

of independent Sales Associates, all of whom are free to grow their personal

business on their own terms.

Kynect Associates find economic success in direct sales by

participating in the many educational and professional development

opportunities that Kynect provides to help its sales team bebuild their careers

and businesses. These opportunities can

be life-transforming for Associates, who use them to build their professional

networks as well as to be educated, inspired, and motivated by nationally

renowned speakers.

Kynect 100 Retreat

Over the next few months, Kynect will be providing several career-building

events for its Associates. The first of

these will be their first Kynect 100 retreat in beautiful Scottsdale, AZ, where

qualified Associates will have the opportunity to spend two full days from

February 7-9, 2020, receiving world-class leadership training and mentoring from

renowned motivational speaker John Addison, author of the best selling book Real Leadership: 9 Simple Practices for

Leading and Living with Purpose, and current leadership editor

of Success magazine. Mr.

Addison is one of the nation’s most sought-after motivational speakers and a

leader in the field of personal and professional development.

Kynect University

One of Kynect’s most dynamic and valuable educational

opportunities for Associates is Kynect

University, a yearly event that grants Associates the opportunity to

immerse themsevles in the training, tips, and knowledge that makes for a

successful business with Kynect. At

Kynect University, participants share in the excitement of one another’s growth,

and strengthen the core of their businesses through active mentoring from Kynect’s

successful field leaders. Participants will also develop the leadership skills

required to build and grow their own business, in only a single day!

This year’s Kynect Uiveristy will take place in Dallas,

Texas on February 29. This very intense

day-long forum provides in-depth training on energy services, as well as a

smorgasbord of tips and tricks to help Associates build and grow their businesses.

While Kynect University is designed to cover businsess basics for Directors and

Regional Directors, all Kynect Associates are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Kynection 2020

Perhaps the most dynamic and exciting of Kynect’s upcoming

events is the annual Kynection

conference to be held this year at the Fort Worth Convention Center, from March

19 – 21, 2020. Kynection 2020 will feature business training sessions,

powerhouse motivational speakers, mentoring and networking with Kynect peers

and field leaders, and much more.

This year’s keynote speaker for the Kynection event will be Shawn

Achor, New York Times’ bestselling author of The Happiness Advantage and Before

Happiness, and one of the world’s leading experts on the connection between

happiness and success. Mr. Achor will motivate

and inspire Kynect Associates at

Kynection 2020 while discussing his latest book, Big Potential.

Mr. Achor, an advocate of maintaining a positive mindset in

order to see positive results, teaches, “It’s not necessarily reality that

shapes us, but the lens through which your brain views the world around you. If

you can change your mindset, you can change every single business outcome at

the same time.”

Kynect CEO, Bouncer Schiro, is excited to welcome Mr. Achor

to Kynection 2020. “It’s an important change of pace for us to include Shawn

Achor in our keynote lineup this year,” he stated. “Our Associates have

realized much change during the past year, and we are diligently dedicated to

providing the tools they need to feel successful in their independent work.

Exposing them to business experts like Shawn Achor is just one way we can help

our team reach their full potential.”