Upcoming Career Building Opportunities with Kynect
Building an independent career is becoming more attractive
every day, given today’s volatile economy and the fact that people want a
better work/life balance, with more time to spend with their loved ones and
doing the things they truly enjoy. A
successful indepent business allows individuals to live the life they dream of,
while also ensuring their family’s comfort and security.
Building a Business with Kynect
A leading direct marketing company based in Dallas, Texas, Kynect
was founded in 2005 as a means to empower individuals to build economic wealth
by harnessing the power of their personal relationships. Kynect made history by
revolutionizing the way people purchase energy products, and has now become one
of the top direct sales companies in the world.
Kynect markets a variety of energy and wireless services through its network
of independent Sales Associates, all of whom are free to grow their personal
business on their own terms.
Kynect Associates find economic success in direct sales by
participating in the many educational and professional development
opportunities that Kynect provides to help its sales team bebuild their careers
and businesses. These opportunities can
be life-transforming for Associates, who use them to build their professional
networks as well as to be educated, inspired, and motivated by nationally
renowned speakers.
Kynect 100 Retreat
Over the next few months, Kynect will be providing several career-building
events for its Associates. The first of
these will be their first Kynect 100 retreat in beautiful Scottsdale, AZ, where
qualified Associates will have the opportunity to spend two full days from
February 7-9, 2020, receiving world-class leadership training and mentoring from
renowned motivational speaker John Addison, author of the best selling book Real Leadership: 9 Simple Practices for
Leading and Living with Purpose, and current leadership editor
of Success magazine. Mr.
Addison is one of the nation’s most sought-after motivational speakers and a
leader in the field of personal and professional development.
Kynect University
One of Kynect’s most dynamic and valuable educational
opportunities for Associates is Kynect
University, a yearly event that grants Associates the opportunity to
immerse themsevles in the training, tips, and knowledge that makes for a
successful business with Kynect. At
Kynect University, participants share in the excitement of one another’s growth,
and strengthen the core of their businesses through active mentoring from Kynect’s
successful field leaders. Participants will also develop the leadership skills
required to build and grow their own business, in only a single day!
This year’s Kynect Uiveristy will take place in Dallas,
Texas on February 29. This very intense
day-long forum provides in-depth training on energy services, as well as a
smorgasbord of tips and tricks to help Associates build and grow their businesses.
While Kynect University is designed to cover businsess basics for Directors and
Regional Directors, all Kynect Associates are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Kynection 2020
Perhaps the most dynamic and exciting of Kynect’s upcoming
events is the annual Kynection
conference to be held this year at the Fort Worth Convention Center, from March
19 – 21, 2020. Kynection 2020 will feature business training sessions,
powerhouse motivational speakers, mentoring and networking with Kynect peers
and field leaders, and much more.
This year’s keynote speaker for the Kynection event will be Shawn
Achor, New York Times’ bestselling author of The Happiness Advantage and Before
Happiness, and one of the world’s leading experts on the connection between
happiness and success. Mr. Achor will motivate
and inspire Kynect Associates at
Kynection 2020 while discussing his latest book, Big Potential.
Mr. Achor, an advocate of maintaining a positive mindset in
order to see positive results, teaches, “It’s not necessarily reality that
shapes us, but the lens through which your brain views the world around you. If
you can change your mindset, you can change every single business outcome at
the same time.”
Kynect CEO, Bouncer Schiro, is excited to welcome Mr. Achor
to Kynection 2020. “It’s an important change of pace for us to include Shawn
Achor in our keynote lineup this year,” he stated. “Our Associates have
realized much change during the past year, and we are diligently dedicated to
providing the tools they need to feel successful in their independent work.
Exposing them to business experts like Shawn Achor is just one way we can help
our team reach their full potential.”
To learn more about Kynect’s upcoming professional
development and career building events, visit wekynect.com and follow Kynect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
