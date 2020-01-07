AdvisoryCloud Outlines 5 Tips for Career Success in 2020

Out with the old, in with the new. We’re just about ready to say goodbye to 2019 and hello to 2020, and the new year brings with it a lot of promise, both on a personal and professional level. AdvisoryCloud points out that it’s the perfect time to think about where you want to go in the coming year, how you can improve yourself, and the steps you need to take to smash your goals and enjoy a successful year.

Many companies are ready to start hiring consultants and advisors in the early part of the new year, so it’s time to start thinking about what you can do to ensure you’re visible to companies looking for the expertise you offer. As we leave 2019 behind, here’s a look at some helpful tips you can use to boost your career in the coming year.

1 – Refresh Your Resume for the New Year

Ready to improve your success in 2020? Start out by refreshing your resume. Look through it to see if there are any older items you need to remove to keep it succinct and professional. There’s also a good chance that you’ve added some additional experience and skills in 2019. Did you remember to add them to your resume?

Your resume should be a living and breathing thing, constantly evolving as you grow in your career as an advisor. Showcase areas that show your previous success in areas like critical thinking and problem solving and demonstrate the leadership skills you have. Along with your resume, you may also need to refresh other professional materials you use, such as your headshot, professional bio, and even compensation requirements.

2 – Determine Your Goals for 2020

Spend some time thinking about where you want to be in your advisor career by the end of 2020, and then come up with both short-term and long-term measurable, achievable goals. It’s a good idea to have daily, weekly, quarterly, and yearly goals. And when you hold yourself accountable to meet those goals, it makes you ask yourself why you’re doing certain tasks each day.

For example, you may want to set goals to take better advantage of the blogging and marketing tools available with AdvisoryCloud, turning routine business interactions into more work for 2020. Or perhaps you’ll set a goal to take advantage of the monthly workshops AdvisoryCloud offers that can help you achieve those goals you’ve set for yourself.

3 – Expand Your Horizons

Your network is critical for career success, and while it’s essential to nurture the network you already have, you also need to take time to expand your horizons and build new relationships that can open more doors and offer you additional opportunities. Work to meet as many people as possible both online and offline, creating more connections.

Networking events, liaising with colleagues, and even making use of professional social media platforms help increase your presence and expand your network. Boosting your online presence by using social media profiles to show off your vision and share insightful content, achievements, and experience can also help you get attention and expand your network.

AdvisoryCloud allows access with existing networks and the ability to direct them to your profile as well through the various publishing and marketing tools available, increasing your ability to expand your horizons and network to build an even bigger and better network for 2020.

4 – Take Time for Self-Evaluation

If you want to increase your success in 2020, take some time for self-evaluation. It’s critical for progression as an advisor. Spend time mapping out areas where you’re strong and doing well, but don’t forget to note areas where you may need more work. As you understand both your strengths and weaknesses, you’re well on your way to improving yourself.

Plan to reevaluate yourself every few months. Pay attention to how you’ve improved on your weaknesses. Keep evaluating yourself to find ways you can make changes to get even better. Ask for feedback from clients. This way you know where you stand throughout the year and you’ll be able to continue setting goals that keep you on the right track to boost your success.

5 – Pursue Professional Growth and Education

Pursuing professional growth and education can help set you up for greater success in 2020, as well. This doesn’t necessarily mean you have to head out and grab a whole new degree. But consider getting a notable designation or pursuing something that gives more weight to what you can offer your clients. It may take going through a test, hours of study, or a few months, but when you want to improve, additional education proves helpful and can help you stand out among others who may be going after the same jobs you are.

Even simply staying informed in your field through reading or taking advantage of the regular workshops offered by the AdvisoryCloud team can be enough to boost your growth and help you land even better advisor jobs in the new year.

Now is the time to start setting yourself up for success in 2020. These tips should help set you up for a more successful career, which can lead to many different opportunities.