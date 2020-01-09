Things Every Investor Should Know in 2020

Every new year brings about huge changes for many people, and the same goes for those who wish to take the leap and invest in property or another asset. 2020 is no different, as despite being the turn of the decade, there are still things to learn and remember when spending large amounts of savings and money in general.

As an investor, there isn’t exactly a handbook you can follow, page for page, which means you must create your own journey and learn from mistakes. However, there is information out there that can help and guide you through the process of investing, especially where the market is right now in 2020. As an investor or potential investor, you want to ensure that your investment will be as successful as possible, which is why we’ve listed things every investor should know in 2020 below!

Property investment is a highly lucrative asset

When investing in property, you can stand to make lucrative returns, as if you buy a property and let it out to tenants or students, you can make your money back for the property and then some more. Plus, you will also have a property gaining value if it’s in a highly in-demand area. Rental repayments are set at a recommended price that is calculated by a developer or property investment company. Property investment company RWinvest recommend looking for properties in demanding areas, as this will mean your property has the potential to gain value. Cities such as Liverpool, Manchester and Leeds are some of the top buy to let hotspots that are consistently talked about!

There is a slight risk with investment

Unfortunately, an investment can have risks. Property investment is often referred to as the most stable and secure investment type when compared to stocks and shares, but we can’t hide from the reality of loss and potential risk. However, you’re more likely to succeed if you research your target audience (of tenants) and opt to work with a reputable investment company that is known for excellent customer service and being supportive throughout your investment process. If you take the risk of investing in a great property opportunity, it will more than likely mean your efforts pay off, and you end up with a lot of extra rental income and a perfect property for future ventures.

To reduce risk, try to opt for a property investment company who are on Trust Pilot. If a company has an average of 4.5 or above, it’s usually a good, reputable indicator. Remember, don’t invest with a company that could potentially scam you out of money.

Success will come with more properties on your portfolio