An Insight into the Process of Medical Claims and All You Need to Know

In order to understand the processes that are involved in the medical claims process, one needs to know something about the United States' healthcare system as well. The industry is at a 3$ trillion-dollar worth and encompasses fields such as pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, facilities for medical care, manufacturers of various medical equipment and so on and so forth. The system that oversees all of this and is tasked with giving healthcare to the citizens also relies on highly trained professionals to handle its workings. So, what exactly is the medical claims process and how is it related to online medical claims processing? We will attempt to delve into some details of the same in this article.

What is the medical claims process?

The medical claims process is a process that involves the interaction between healthcare providers and medical insurance companies. This interaction is of a dual nature. However, this is the basic barebones of the process. Here’s how it works in general.

Initiation

The process starts when a policyholder gets medical service from a healthcare provider. For example, this may be a monthly or routine check-up, a surgery or just getting some prescription drugs. After this, the individual or the person receiving the healthcare gives their insurance information to the healthcare provider.

Provider and Company transaction

After the initiation is complete, the transaction between the insurance company and the healthcare provider begins. The provider gives the medical claim of the policyholder to the company. Here, the insurance company is given 3 choices, out of which it is liable to take one:

1.Accept it

Here, the insurance company accepts the entire bill and agrees to pay the full amount

2. Deny

This is not rejection. The claim is denied due to certain conditions such as an error or a mistake in the records. The record is returned to the provider and then has to be corrected.

3. Reject

When a claim is rejected, the services are usually not covered under a health plan. This means that the policyholder has to pay for them by themselves with their own money.

While we are on the topic, it is important to know about PMPs. PMP abbreviates to Practice Management Program. PMP contains 6 major databases, the provider, the patient, the insurance carriers, diagnosis codes, practice codes and the transactions.

Some decide to prepare claims in the PMP. This helps with recording patients’ information on demographics and insurance, records procedures, charges, diagnoses and payments and it creates the medical billing transmitting claims to the paying party/is.

In the United States of America, the government by itself also provides medical insurance. This is done through public programs such as Medicaid and Medicare. Each covers individuals falling under certain parameters such as Medicaid aims at low-income individuals and Medicare aims at the elderly.