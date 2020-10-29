Being a Tourist at Home

In these days of lockdowns and economic uncertainty it has become difficult to know what to do with our free time. Some of us have had quite enough of Netflix and chill and are getting atrophied brains from spending too much time on social media. If we are not allowed unnecessary travel, or if you can’t afford to go anywhere far, there remains one option that you may not have considered. You can become a tourist in your own city. There are many things you can do in your hometown that you would pay more to do somewhere else.