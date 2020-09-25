Larry Greenfield, a New York-based Fitness Guru, Shares Exercise Tips for Women Aged 40 and Up

Exercise is a critical component of living a healthy

lifestyle. Staying in shape can become increasingly difficult as you begin to

age. Fitness routines that work for women in their 20s aren’t necessarily the

same routines that will provide results and prevent women’s injury in their 40s

and beyond. In this article, Larry Greenfield – a New York-based fitness

trainer – shares a handful of exercise tips for middle-aged females to continue

their fitness journey to improve their overall physical condition.

Listen to Your Body

It is especially important to avoid injury as you age. Pay

attention to what your body is telling you as you work out. It is not uncommon

to feel increased strain in your joints or encounter trouble completing

exercise routines you used to tackle without issues. After the age of 40, women

begin to lose elasticity in ligaments and tendons and notice a decrease in muscle mass. To overcome these

changes, take additional time to warm up and stretch. If you encounter any

pain, don’t be afraid to change your routine or consult a personal trainer for

new exercise recommendations.

Increase Your

Metabolism

A common sign of aging is the reduction in calories burned

during the day and overall decline of the metabolism. To counter this slowdown,

consider increasing your amount of aerobic exercise. Exercises such as swimming,

cycling, and walking are great ways to shed unwanted calories while reducing

joints’ impact.

Strength Training

Don’t be afraid to incorporate bodyweight exercises into

your regimen. You can stay ahead of the muscle and bone loss curve by adding strength

training to your routine. Activities such as planks, squats, and push-ups are

easy bodyweight movements that can be added and modified based on your

challenge level to improve overall core strength, balance, and endurance.

Add Planks to Your

Routine

Women tend to experience back pain for the first time as

they approach 40 and beyond. One of the best ways to combat that pain is to

ensure you have a strong core. Incorporating planks into your workout routine

at least three times a week can help strengthen those abdominal muscles which

support the lower back.

Join a Group

Finding a group class or friends to work out with can help

add accountability to your routine. Many women encounter similar challenges,

and building a sense a community through classes can help encourage you to push

through those hard times. Group classes can also keep it exciting and

rewarding.

Try Yoga

While most exercise is commonly shown to increase

endorphins, there is growing support that yoga promotes the benefits of

reducing stress and helping regulate moods. For women, the risk of depression

rises significantly after the age of 45. Studies have found that yoga can

increase the GABA level, a mood-regulating neurotransmitter

commonly lacking in those suffering from anxiety or depression. Adding yoga

into your routine at least once a week can help improve moods along with other

benefits such as improved range of motion.

About Larry Greenfield