Best Practices for Business Email Security

There are a number of best practices you can follow to help ensure the cybersecurity of your business email:

Use a secure email service:

A secure email service uses encryption to protect your email communications from being intercepted and read by unauthorized individuals. When choosing a secure email service, be sure to choose one that offers both server-side and client-side encryption.

Enable two-factor authentication:

Two-factor authentication (2FA) adds an extra layer of security to your email account by requiring you to enter a second code when logging in, in addition to your password. This code is typically generated by an app on your smartphone and can be used to verify your identity when logging in from a new device or location.

Create strong passwords:

When creating passwords for your email accounts, be sure to use a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols to create a strong, unique password that will be difficult for hackers to guess. Avoid using easily guessed words like “password” or personal information like your birthdate.

Avoid clicking on links in suspicious emails:

If you receive an email from an unknown sender or with a subject line that seems suspicious, do not click on any links included in the message. These links could lead to malicious websites designed to infect your computer with malware or steal your personal information.

If you’re not sure whether an email is legitimate, contact the sender directly to confirm before clicking on any links.

Keep your software up to date:

Regularly update the software on your computer, including your web browser and security tools like antivirus and anti-spam programs. These updates usually include new features and security patches that can help protect your devices from the latest threats.

Backup your data:

Be sure to regularly back up the data from your email account, as well as any other important files on your computer. This way, if your device is lost, stolen, or infected with malware, you’ll still have a copy of your data.

You can back up your data to an external hard drive, cloud storage service, or by using email archiving software.

Keep Your Email Safe

Follow these best practices to help keep your business email safe from hackers and other cyber threats.