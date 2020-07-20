Buying or Selling a Property During the Coronavirus Pandemic

With the spread of the

coronavirus things have gotten incredibly difficult for business owners and

individuals in all kinds of industries. If you are thinking about buying or

selling a property during the pandemic, do not be put off by the current

climate. It is possible to buy or sell a property without having to worry about

the virus. Once you take precautions, everything will be fine.

Use a Real Estate

Service

There are many

companies online who can help you buy or sell a property; you do not even have

to visit them. Get in touch over the phone or contact them through email and

explain your current situation. Affinity Property

continues to work with clients during the outbreak and they have adapted their

services to ensure buying and selling is safer than ever.

You can have someone

come to your home and assess the property if you want to sell. If you think

this is not a good idea, send a detailed portfolio of pictures, showing your

home from all angles. But it can be hard for a person to put a price on your

property if they have not seen it in person.

Virtual Tour

If you do not feel

comfortable with having someone over to your property who is not part of your

immediate family, a virtual tour is a good option. If you are not familiar with

how a virtual tour works, you can get in touch with a property service and ask

for their assistance.

A virtual tour is

basically a tour of the property using technology, there is no need to be there

in person. If you are selling a property, you can walk around the premises and

make a film of the building. Similarly, if you would like to buy a home, an

agent can give you a virtual tour of the property, streaming a live video that

shows every room and outside area. A virtual tour can be done using social

media sites such as Facebook or Instagram.

A professional

property service will summarise their findings and provide with relevant data

to help you sell or buy a property.

Key

selling points

Demand

Market

trends

trends Other

properties currently in the market

Property Auctions

One of the best ways

to buy or sell a property during the pandemic is online auctions. Nobody has to

physically attend the auction; all you have to do is be there in a virtual

sense. This platform gives a buyer or seller a chance to watch, register, bid

and buy a property without having to set foot in it. It is an interactive

method that has proven successful.