Changing the World Through Unity and Generosity

Helen Schifter is a writer who appreciates the ability to use her talents and skills for sharing a positive and inspirational story and narrative with the world. Especially during these challenging times, it’s so important to lift people up – to lift up their spirits; whether that be through music; art; writing, or any other mechanism. People are hurting in a wide array of different ways; but we can use theater and its different forms for the purpose of helping pick people up. People can draw inspiration from a variety of different sources. It really depends on the person, for his or her preference for which mechanism and medium they most appreciate.

Helen Schifter contributes time to sharing the expressions of various artists and specialists on her blog on Thrive Global, with the public writ large. This is done in a consistent way so that the valuable content she produces is well-read and received warmly by audiences, regardless of their backgrounds. People of all walks of life, no matter their racial, ethnic or social backgrounds are able to appreciate Schifter’s unique writings.

Schifter has written regularly about the need for us to try to drop our differences especially during these perilous times, and instead focus our attention and dedication on the many things that unite us. This can be done in a variety of different ways. For instance, Helen has written about the need for those advocating for different social change to coalesce around the unifying and human message of decency. If demonstrations include a diverse pool of people, regardless of their political backgrounds, the message will be heard all the more vocally and louder.

In such a way, the message will inevitably resonate in a very effective manner – with our lawmakers in Washington and also on the state level. Ultimately, these are the folks and individuals that have and wield the authority and influence to enact transformative change by way of laws and legislation. But in order for those members of Congress and folks on the local level in state-wide Capitols to move, they need to feel the public pressure.

It’s important that this pressure not only be viewed as coming from one side of the political aisle. Instead, it’s important that it be exhibited by citizens from both sides of the aisle – Republicans and Democrats alike. These are social issues that transcend party line and partisanship. If we can effectively put partisan bickering by the waist-side, we will immediately see such activism become far more effective and impactful with lawmakers.

This way members of Congress that represent constituents from red or blue districts equally feel inclined to create and implement real change, in response to these beautiful expressions of support for social change. Together, united as one, will always prove to be a far more powerful and potent message – whether to our lawmakers or whether to the worldwide global order.

We must be sure to always keep in mind the fact that the international world is watching our every move in America, during these sensitive times. There is much that we can do to make our country proud. And many of the young people and activists that are engaging in peaceful demonstrations are certainly off to a good start, in this way.

Helen Schifter shares that this unifying message will ultimately lead to renewed respect and even greater reverence toward the United States, and of course, to its citizens. Even in the darkness that we have witnessed and experienced in our nation of late, we have the opportune to take the opportunity to create a constructive dialogue that leads to positive, constructive and transformative change. But ultimately, the onus and responsibility lies with us to ensure that’s what we pursue and that we do so in a responsible fashion. So long as we comport ourselves accordingly, we are confident that America will come out of this darkness shining brighter as ever before. This is an opportunity for us to band together and unite not just as Americans; but as decent people who would like to help our brothers and sisters. Let us all come together in the name of a beautiful cause that deserves the attention that we are finally providing it .