Choosing the Right Essential Oil for You

Essential oils are extremely diverse, and sometimes picking the right one for you can be hard. There are so many different types, blends and companies, and all of them are made differently. With different oil combinations, hot oils, carrier oils, and intensities, it can be hard to make the right choice.

Price

It’s also worth taking in consideration the price. Buying expensive essential oils can certainly add up over time. You have to find the right balance for you between quality, quantity, and what you can afford to spend on the oils.

Quality

It might be worth finding a couple solid essential oils of higher quality that you invest, or maybe a lot of smaller bottles or less expensive oils. Whatever the case may be, it’s a good idea to do your research so you can get what you need without breaking the bank.

Intent

It’s also important to take into consideration the oils you choose. Blindly buying essential oils won’t really get you anywhere. Each oil has its own properties and scents that come with it. Some oils have calming effects, some help increase focus or make you feel more awake. So make sure you read the description and label, instead of purely picking one based off of scent. This can help save you a lot of money in the long run, instead of buying a lot of oils that you don’t understand, and having to buy more to fit your needs.

Needs