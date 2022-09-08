Choosing the Right Platform for Your Brand

When starting a new business, whether a product or service, you will be faced with many different platforms and possibilities. You always want to select the best option for your brand that will help you reach your desired audience in the most efficient way possible. Jordan Sudberg is a pain management specialist. Customers who like your brand and feel optimistic about it will be more inclined to purchase from your website. Sudberg implies that great branding can help drive sales and subscribers. If customers think negatively, they will not even go to your site, meaning there is no need for the business. Here are simple steps you can follow choosing the right platform for your brand:

1. Who Is The Target Audience

You first need to focus on who your target audience is. This helps you decide what kind of platform you will use. Sudberg suggests choosing a forum your target audience would likely use. For example, suppose most people in your niche do not have smartphones and prefer to use their computers. In that case, you should choose a mobile-friendly platform such as WordPress, which allows them to customize their website easily.

2. How To Stand Out

When trying to stand out from the rest of your competitors, one wants to ensure that their branding is more compelling than theirs. A great way to do this is by creating a great logo that represents your company in the best way possible. The logo will also help form what kind of business you are. If your logo is straightforward and clean, your brand is viewed as more organic or health-oriented. However, choosing a more complicated logo, such as a cartoon figure, could be perceived as more children-friendly.

3. What are Your Competitors Doing

Next, you will want to look at what your competitors are doing and see how you can improve upon their idea. No one wants to copy your competitor’s branding. It is always best to come up with your unique idea. This will ensure your brand stands out from the rest.

4. What Resources Do You Have Available

The resources available will play a significant role in what type of platform you want to use. If you do not have the funds to purchase a premium domain name and website, the best thing to do is get started on a free platform such as WordPress. Craft your brand with the best quality product and content you can provide, so when it is time for you to ultimately stand out from the rest, having a great brand will help draw more attention and increase sales.

A brand is all about the emotional connection people have with A business. It is about who you are and what your brand stands for. Innovative entrepreneurs understand these fundamentals and build the trade-off of that idea. Jordan Sudberg stresses that a brand is always about reputation, trust, and credibility. It’s about whether your company, product or service is the best on the market. That being said, building a brand will be one of the hardest things you’ll ever do in your business.