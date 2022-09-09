10 Tips for Avoiding Phishing Scams

Nobody wants to fall prey to a phishing scam, but unfortunately, these types of scams are becoming more and more common. In fact, phishing attacks increased by 65% in 2018. Whether you’re the victim of a data breach or simply trying to avoid giving away your personal information, it’s important to be aware of how these scams work and what you can do to protect yourself.

Here are ten tips for avoiding phishing scams:

1. Be Skeptical of Emails From Unknown Senders

If you receive an email from an unknown sender, be skeptical. Don’t click on any links or attachments unless you’re absolutely sure they’re safe. If the email looks suspicious, it’s best to delete it.

2. Watch Out for Spelling and Grammatical Errors

Phishing emails are often full of spelling and grammatical errors. If an email looks like it was written by someone who doesn’t speak English well, there’s a good chance it’s a scam.

3. Be Careful When Downloading Attachments

If you receive an email with an attachment, be careful before downloading it. Make sure you know what the attachment is and that it’s safe to download.

4. Keep Your Anti-Virus Software Up-To-Date

Make sure you have anti-virus software installed on your computer and that it’s always up-to-date. This will help protect you from malicious software that could be used in a phishing attack.

5. Invest in Managed IT Services

Investing in managed IT services is a great way to protect your business from phishing attacks. A managed IT service provider will have the tools and expertise to help protect your business from these types of attacks.

6. Use Strong Passwords

Using strong passwords is one of the best ways to protect yourself from phishing attacks. Make sure your passwords are at least 8 characters long and include a mix of letters, numbers, and symbols.

7. Don’t Click on Links in Emails

If you receive an email with a link, don’t click on it. If you’re not sure if the link is safe, don’t click on it. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

8. Report Suspicious Emails

If you receive a suspicious email, report it to the proper authorities. This will help them investigate the email and determine if it’s a phishing attack.

9. Educate Yourself About Phishing Attacks

The best way to protect yourself from phishing attacks is to educate yourself about them. Learn how they work and what you can do to avoid them.

10. Be Aware of Social Engineering Attacks

Social engineering attacks are becoming more common. These attacks use psychological manipulation to get you to reveal personal information or login credentials. Be aware of these types of attacks and never give out your personal information or login credentials to anyone.

Now that you know more about phishing scams and how to avoid them, you can help protect yourself and your business from these attacks. Be sure to follow these tips and invest in managed IT services to keep your business safe.