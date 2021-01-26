Coffee Shop Essentials

What’s the first image that comes to mind when you think of a coffee shop? Do you picture a cozy space where people can sit, relax, and be productive? If so, you’re not alone.

For many people, coffee shops can be a mixture of things. It can be a place to work, somewhere to catch up with a friend, or simply a place to go and enjoy a cup of coffee. While the customers might not be aware, there is a lot that goes into fostering such an inviting environment.

To compete in today’s market, coffee shops need to stand out and really draw in their crowd. Some do this by providing endless cups of coffee if you stay and work there. Others give you a discount if you use their reusable mugs. Another effective way to draw in customers is to fill your space with comfortable tables and chairs. If your customers feel at home and are comfortable in your coffee shop, they will be sure to continue coming back.

Ambiance

The ambiance of your coffee shop is key, as that is the first impression customers have when they walk in. To create a welcoming environment, choosing the right color scheme, furniture, and decorations are important.

Color schemes are usually the first thing you need to figure out, as once that’s complete, choosing the other decor can start. Of course, this is all personal preference, but usually, colors in a coffee shop or cafe tend to be warmer, i.e. browns, dark yellows, maroons, or even going for a rustic look works well! Once you have an idea, be sure to stick with it, so that the entire cafe is cohesive and matches.

Furniture

After you decide on how to decorate the walls and the color scheme, it’s time to look at the furniture. The two most important factors to keep in mind when buying your coffee shop furniture is comfort and size.

Comfort is hands down the most important thing to look for when buying coffee shop chairs. You want the guests to be as comfortable as possible, so bringing cushioned armchairs, wing chairs, and stools is a must.

The next factor to keep in mind once comfort is taken care of is the size of the furniture. While you may want the biggest, cushiest cafe chairs available, it’s important to keep the size of the pieces in mind, as you want your guests to be able to move around comfortably.

While most coffee shops only have chairs, having some variety is nice too. This makes your space look more unique and is also more accommodating to a variety of guests, as people come to coffee shops for different reasons. Because of this, having a couch, booths, or high-top chairs available can add some flair to your coffee shop.