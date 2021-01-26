Spiritual Experiences in Thailand: Buddhist Retreats

Buddhism is spreading across the western world and as many gurus insist, Buddhism is not a religion, rather it is a guide to happy living. If you are finding life stressful, why not trade in your annual beach resort holiday for a spiritual retreat? The stunning backdrop of Thailand helps to create a perfect ambience and with experienced teachers, you can embark on a spiritual journey at the perfect getaway and you will get to meet some like-minded people who are also searching for spiritual answers.

Peaceful & Serene Ambience

You could book a 5-star hotel in Khao Lak, which is a stunning National Park in Phang Gna Province that offers a combination of beach and forest settings. The idyllic South of Thailand is the perfect place to retreat and discover the inner potential that we all have and with a healthy diet and the right instruction, you can get in touch with your higher self.

Detox in a Rehab Centre

We all consume the wrong things that are basically unhealthy and every now and then, it is good to detox your body to remove harmful toxins that can negatively impact your health. Alcohol is a very damaging aspect of society and if you would like to try life without alcohol, why not book a place in one of the reputable detox rehab clinics. Click here for an article on working and playing hard, which states that both are possible.

Study Buddhism

Some people mistakenly think that learning about Buddhism involves becoming a monk, and while this is possible, many people prefer to integrate their Buddhist teachings with their regular lifestyle. A typical two-week stay would involve a few communal discussions on various aspects of life and spirituality and with guided meditation and instruction, you will begin to realise your inner self potential.

Vegetarian Diet

Most of the Buddhist retreats would serve vegetarian food, using the many fruits and vegetables that Thailand is home to, and this is something you should continue when you return home. The right diet is essential for spiritual and mental well-being and the teachers will help you prepare weekly menu lists that ensure you get all the essential vitamins and minerals.

Exploring Meditation

There are many ways in which a person can meditate; which is the art of focusing on a single thing, which might be your breathing and being at one with yourself. Some like to meditate while walking, while others listen to soothing instrumental music and the instructor would assist you with discovering the most suitable meditation method.

Online Solutions

If you’re wondering how to source a Buddhist retreat in Thailand, look no further than Google, which will bring up a list of established retreats set in a paradise location and you can browse their websites and make contact when you’re ready. They accommodate guests on a personal level and many offer virtual consultations once the holiday is over, to help you continue your spiritual journey, which is essential support. Check for Covid-19 updates from the Thai government before you make any arrangements.