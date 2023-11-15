Coffee Suppliers for Businesses: What to look for

Choosing the right coffee for offices is a huge undertaking. There are many factors to consider. It can be a difficult task since you are not just choosing one product. You have to keep your customers’ tastes in mind.

You also have to consider the support, range, and sustainability. Here are the five key areas that you should look for when choosing coffee suppliers for your business.

1. Range

First, you have to consider the range of tastes your customers have. You want to choose a supplier that provides a wide variety of coffees, flavors, and blends. Oftentimes, most coffee suppliers only have one or two blends.

Thankfully, the coffee market is more diverse than that. You will come across brands that offer several blends at affordable prices. Make sure your supplier has your tastes in mind.

2. Sustainability

Sustainability is a concern when it comes to the environment. You can choose a coffee supplier that has certified coffee from Fairtrade, Rain Forest Alliance, and Utz. More coffee brands are taking matters into their own hands by offering sustainable products that support coffee farmers.

When choosing the right coffee supplier, you should ask the following questions:

What are the details of the project?

How can they make my business more sustainable?

How are their products eco-friendly and conscious?

3. Support

Next, you should make sure that it comes with support. Does the coffee supplier offer barista equipment, training, and point-of-sale (POS) system? Will they invite you to a showroom where you can taste and smell the coffee? Are you able to look at the equipment?

A high-quality coffee supplier will offer this level of support. This brings back value to your business, so you only provide the best coffee to your customers.

4. Quality And Taste

Quality and taste are two the of most important factors when you search for coffee for offices. You want to make sure your customers will love the taste. The brand should also offer new blends and flavors.

Keep your customers’ tastes in mind. Just because you love a certain flavor does not mean they will like it too. Always involve your customers in the process.

When it comes to quality, find out about the blends, coffee grade, country of origin with the beans, roasting methods, and where they purchased them. This ensures that you are happy with the answers you receive.

5. Reliability

The coffee supplier should be reliable in delivering quality coffee whenever you want it. Get the minimum order quantities so that you do not order more than you need. You should also make sure that the coffee matches the market price.

For example, if a certain blend is expensive and your supplier claims it is cheap, then something is wrong.

Conclusion

With these factors in mind, you can find a high-quality coffee supplier for your business. It involves just more than ordering beans. You want to make sure you are getting the right blends and flavors for your customers’ distinct tastes.

Finlays Out of Home Coffee offers coffee supplies to local businesses and companies. We have an extensive range of blends, flavors, coffee beans, equipment, and more. Our support team will make it feel as if you made the right decision.

You will receive just the right amount of equipment and range of coffee that you need to get started. Plus, you will get support along the way. Visit Finlays to learn more about how we can help serve your customers the perfect cup of coffee each time.