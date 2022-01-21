Oatmeal Vanilla Black Lager: Limited Release at Cowbell Brewing Co.

As always, Cowbell Crewing Co. is committed to producing world-class beverages with unique flavors. With that, we are proud to announce that our Oatmeal Vanilla Black Lager is back and ready right in time for the holiday season.

Cowbell Brewery is excited to announce the limited release of their Oatmeal Vanilla Black Lager. Back by popular demand, it’s only available while supplies last, so make sure to order it now! Come by and pick it up at the Cowbell General Store or buy it online.

If you love classic German-style lager, grab your pack of this lager today. It’s brewed with rich, roasted, and highly caramelized grains. It’s then fermented cool and layered cold with the addition of natural vanilla.

With Cowbell Brewing’s unique and wholesome brewing process, you’ll get a smooth, delicious, and memorable flavor.

This lager is definitely for those who love a beer with a creamy texture. The six specialty roasted malts provide a balanced flavor profile. You’ll get expresso, dark toast, chocolate, and white oats. Each sip is smooth and creamy.

The Oatmeal Vanilla Black Lager is currently being sold in packs of 24 cans. Grab a pack for your next party or cookout. Your guests will love the texture and taste of this Oatmeal Vanilla Black Lager.

Pair it with burgers, fish & chips, roasted vegetables, or nachos. If you’re looking for a tasting experience, we recommend pairing it with espresso, vanilla, cocoa, or fresh baked cookies. No matter what you choose to pair it with, it will be sure to please your palate. Enjoy it indoors on a cold Canadian winter day or enjoy it in the backyard during the summer.

This Oatmeal Vanilla Black Lager has a 4.8% ABV, 18 IBU, and 49 SRM.

A beer full of flavor will be best enjoyed at 3 degrees Celsius. If you are storing it in your fridge, you will need to take it out and put it in the freezer for about 15 minutes. Make sure not to forget about it so the can doesn’t explode.

Drink straight from the can or pour it into a tulip beer glass or a red wine glass. Pour with the glass tipped so the beer has ample time to build up foam. For a smooth and creamy taste, let the beer build up a nice foam on top before taking your first sip.

Cowbell Brewing Co. is unlike any other brewery in Canada. We are award-winning, family-friendly, accessible, sustainable, and inclusive. Stop by our brewing and enjoy this special lager in person at the corner of Highways 4 and 25 in Huron County, Ontario.