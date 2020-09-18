David Reagan of Atlanta Explains Muscle Memory: Why It’s Easier to Build Strength the Second Time Around

The idea that muscles “remember” sounds outlandish,

right? After all, muscles cannot

think and are far less complex than the human brain. However, they do have a

memory of sorts, and it works in your favor if you strength train for a while

and take a long break. In this article, David Reagan – Atlanta-based fitness coach – explains the phenomenon

of muscle memory and how you can take advantage of it to get back in shape.

You might not want to take a break from exercise, but sometimes

life intervenes. You get injured or develop an illness that keeps you from

training for a while. What happens when you stop? If you take a long enough

hiatus from training, you will lose

strength and muscle size over weeks to months, but all is not lost at a deeper

level. Regaining that strength is easier the second time around, and it’s due

to a phenomenon called muscle memory.

What is Muscle Memory?

Once you master a particular movement, such as a squat or bench

press, the nerve cells in regions of your brain that control movement develop

stronger connections that make it easy to jump back

into the exercise even if you haven’t done it in a while. The same happens with

other movements. For example, if you jump on a bicycle after many years of not

riding, you may feel less confident, but you can still ride. The connection

between neurons, or nerve cells, that control that movement is still there. So, you can jump back on without learning to

ride a bike again, as you had to in grade school. It’s reassuring that once you

learn to ride a bike or do a particular exercise, you don’t lose it every time

you stop doing it. You’ve built a template that your brain and muscles use to

get you back up to speed fast!

Building Muscle Size is

Easier Too

It’s easier and faster to build strength the second time around,

but also faster to regain the muscle size you lost when you stopped training.

When you don’t challenge your muscle fibers by working them against resistance,

muscle cells atrophy or become smaller in size and you lose the muscle size and

definition you once had. This doesn’t happen all at once, but slowly over weeks

to months of inactivity. Studies show that the average person loses muscle

strength and size after 3 to 4 weeks of inactivity, but it can happen much

faster if you’re confined to bed rest for some reason. Fortunately, this

process is reversible and it’s easier to turn things around after taking a

break. So, you aren’t starting from scratch even if you take a year or more

away from training.

Why is it easier to make a comeback? When muscle cells initially

grow in size, they enlist help from myonuclei, tiny nuclei within muscle fibers. Where do the myonuclei come

from? Special cells called satellite cells donate them to the muscle to help

them repair the damage created by strength training. With the myonuclei, the

muscle cells have more machinery to help the muscle repair damage and grow in

size. Such reinforcement is helpful!

But it gets even better. Studies show that even when you don’t

train a muscle for months or even years, the myonuclei shrink in size but

remain and provide support and a framework for rebuilding muscle fibers quickly

once you start training again. Having a foundation, and help from the

additional myonuclei makes it

easier to regain the muscle size and definition you had before. Scientists even

think that exercise as early as childhood may lay down myonuclei you can tap

into to build new muscle faster later in life. So, this is another advantage of

being active early in life. The physical activity you did years ago

makes your life easier now!

Train Hard Now for More

Muscle Memory

To maximize muscle memory, you’ll need to train at a high

intensity. The number of myonuclei satellite cells donate to muscle cells for

memory purposes goes up with the intensity of training. In other words, using

light weights won’t stress your muscles enough to increase myonuclei and muscle

memory. Instead, devote portions of your training to lifting heavy and doing compound exercises that work multiple

muscle groups, like deadlifts,

squats, push-ups, and bench press. The greater the challenge, the more you

build a storehouse of myonuclei that will help you regain strength and muscle

size quickly.

The Bottom Line

You may think the muscle you build and the strength you gain is

only temporary. Once you stop training, it goes away. That’s true! But you also

built a foundation for recovering those strength and size gains faster the

second, third, and fourth time around. Hopefully, you never have to take a long

break from strength training, but if you do, you can rest a little easier

knowing your gains will come back faster, thanks to muscle memory.

About David Reagan