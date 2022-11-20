Discover The Best Kept Secrets of Zion National Park

Located in southern Utah, Zion National Park is home to some of the most spectacularly scenic terrain in the U.S. In addition to its stunning red-rock cliffs and canyons, there are numerous hidden gems tucked away in this national park that many visitors may not know about. Here are just some of the best-kept secrets of Zion you won’t want to miss out on!

Hanging Gardens

The Hanging Gardens Trail takes hikers up steep switchbacks along Emerald Pools and past waterfalls cascading down from walls of sandstone. The payoff at the end is worth it: A stunning view of a verdant oasis, tucked away in a crevice high above the canyon floor. It’s one of the most spectacular sights in the park and can only be reached by foot.

The Narrows

Perhaps one of Zion’s best-known attractions is The Narrows, an iconic hike along the Virgin River. A few miles downstream, adventurous hikers can explore even more remote areas with beautiful canyon walls towering hundreds of feet over them on either side. This area is home to some unique flora and fauna not found elsewhere in the park, making it a great destination for hikers looking to explore off the beaten path.

Canyon Overlook Trail

This 1.5-mile trail is relatively easy and provides jaw-dropping views of Zion Canyon from an elevated vantage point. The trail begins with a steep climb up slickrock, followed by a gradual descent on the other side. Along the way, you’ll have stunning panoramic views of Zion’s red cliffs and canyons. It’s the perfect place to take in some incredible scenery!

The Narrows

An incredibly popular, world-renowned hike, The Narrows is a 16-mile roundtrip canyon walk that takes visitors up the banks of the Virgin River. Along the way, you’ll pass towering red walls and cascading waterfalls as you make your way to Big Springs. It’s an oasis in between two steep canyons.

Canyon Overlook Trail

If you’re looking for great views with minimal effort, the Canyon Overlook Trail is perfect for you. This short but scenic trail leads to a breathtaking overlook of Zion Canyon from atop a high cliff. It’s a view that’s definitely worth braving the steps for!

Kolob Terrace Road

Located off the beaten path in Kolob Canyons, Kolob Terrace Road offers a peaceful, scenic drive with lots of places to stop and take in the views. Keep your eyes peeled for wildlife along the way-you may even spot some bighorn sheep!

Sutherland Falls

Sutherland Falls is one of Zion’s most beautiful and least-visited falls. The three-mile (roundtrip) hike takes visitors to the base of a cascading waterfall, surrounded by towering trees. It’s an unforgettable experience you won’t want to miss!

Visiting Zion National Park is an amazing experience in itself but discovering its hidden gems adds another layer of beauty to this already stunning landscape. From spectacular waterfalls to verdant canyons, these best-kept secrets of Zion will make your trip even more memorable. So come explore and discover the beauty of Zion National Park!