What to do After You Are Involved in an Out of State Car Accident

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of being in a strange place and suddenly being involved in an out of state car accident. It can be stress-inducing, confusing and overwhelming. If you find yourself in such a situation, it’s important to know the steps to take immediately following the incident.

What should you do after an out of state car accident?

Here are some tips to help you through the process:

Contact the Police

It’s important to call the police as soon as possible in order to have a record of what happened. Most states require that all accidents involving someone else’s property (e.g., another vehicle, a guardrail) be reported to the police within 24 hours.

Exchange Information with Other Drivers

In many states, it is mandatory to exchange information with other drivers involved in the accident including your name and address, registration information, insurance policy number and license plate numbers. If there are any witnesses present at the scene, be sure to get their contact information too so they can serve as future reference if needed.

Contact Your Insurance Company

After gathering all the necessary information, contact your auto insurance company to report the accident and begin the claims process. Be sure to have all of your auto insurance and policy numbers with you when you make this call.

Take Pictures

If possible, take pictures of any damage inflicted on either vehicle as well as any skid marks or other evidence that can serve as visual proof for what happened during the incident.

Seek Medical Attention

Even if you feel fine after an out of state car accident, it’s important to seek medical attention just in case there are any hidden injuries. Make sure to keep track of all medical costs related to the incident for potential reimbursement later on. A doctor’s report may also serve as a future reference if needed.

Contact an Auto Body Shop

Once the auto body shop has received all of your auto insurance information, they can begin working on the repairs for your vehicle. Be sure to ask about any warranties or guarantees offered by the auto body shop and inquire about their payment policies.

Stay Organized

Keep a folder or binder with all the necessary information related to your out of state car accident including insurance forms, medical bills and auto body shop documents. Doing so will help ensure that you are able to stay on top of all associated costs and paperwork related to the incident.

Follow Up

If you have any questions or concerns about the auto body shop repairs, be sure to follow up with your auto insurance company as soon as possible.

By following these steps, it will make it easier for you to navigate the aftermath of an out of state car accident. Doing so can help ensure that all parties involved are taken care of properly and efficiently. It is important to remain calm during this process and take action quickly in order to avoid any further complications down the road.