Distracted Driving in the Gig Economy: New Study Reveals the Hidden Costs of Convenience

A new study conducted by J&Y Law highlights a troubling reality behind the rapid growth of the gig economy: the rise of distracted driving accidents linked to delivery and rideshare services. While app-based platforms have transformed consumer convenience and contributed billions to the U.S. economy, the data suggests that this convenience comes at a steep cost to road safety.

The Gig Economy’s Expanding Footprint

The gig economy has become a defining feature of modern labor markets. In 2024, the U.S. online food delivery market alone was valued at $353.3 billion, with grocery delivery accounting for $257 billion of that total. Nationwide, more than 7.3 million app-based workers completed 4.3 billion transactions, generating a $212 billion contribution to the U.S. economy.

California leads the nation with 870,000 active gig drivers, but states like Texas, Florida, and New York also rank among the top four for app-based workers. This surge has placed millions of additional vehicles on the road, intensifying congestion and increasing the likelihood of distracted driving incidents.

The Scope of Distracted Driving

Distracted driving is not a marginal issue. According to national crash data, 31 percent of police-reported collisions involve driver inattention, equating to more than 1.7 million crashes annually or roughly 4,600 accidents every day.

The study found that gig drivers are particularly vulnerable:

74 percent of commercial drivers admit to using mobile devices for work-related tasks while driving.

79 percent reported experiencing a near-miss due to distraction.

66 percent of rideshare-related crashes are linked to distracted driving.

Rideshare drivers face a 2.5 times higher fatigue-related accident risk compared to conventional drivers.

These figures underscore how multitasking behind the wheel—navigating apps, responding to alerts, and managing delivery deadlines—creates a dangerous environment for both drivers and the public.

Workload Pressures and Fatigue

The study also highlights how workload intensity contributes to distraction and fatigue. Using data from more than 260,000 drivers across Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, Instacart, and Amazon Flex, researchers found that drivers collectively completed 171 million trips and traveled nearly 604 million miles in 2023–2024.

Key findings include:

Parcel delivery drivers saw a 55.5 percent increase in workload between Q1 2023 and Q4 2024.

Food delivery drivers' monthly hours rose 9.5 percent.

Amazon Flex drivers' working hours increased 20.4 percent in the same period.

Lyft drivers' hours declined slightly, but trip density increased, intensifying cognitive load.

The result is a workforce under constant pressure, with fatigue amplifying the risks of distraction. Human Rights Watch data confirms that over one-third of gig delivery drivers reported at least one work-related accident, and 25 percent sustained physical injuries from prolonged shifts.

Corporate Oversight and Accountability

The study draws particular attention to Amazon, whose scale dwarfs competitors like Costco, Target, and Walmart. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) data links Amazon’s third-party carriers to more than 60 fatal crashes over a five-year period.

Additional findings include:

Some Amazon-affiliated carriers had vehicle or driver out-of-service rates two to four times higher than the national average.

than the national average. CBS reported that Amazon contractors’ unsafe driving rate was 89 percent higher than other carriers.

than other carriers. CNN noted that many light vans used by Amazon and FedEx lacked inexpensive safety technology that could have prevented crashes.

While Amazon has since equipped branded vans with monitoring technology that reduced collision rates by nearly 40 percent, the study suggests that broader systemic issues remain unresolved.

State-Level Insights

The study also examined geographic patterns in distracted driving. Based on dashcam data and federal crash reports, the states with the highest rates of distracted drivers include:

Arizona New Jersey California Nevada Hawaii Texas Florida New Mexico Oklahoma Massachusetts

When looking at fatal crashes specifically, Texas leads the nation with 366 distracted driving fatalities in 2023, followed by Florida (253) and Louisiana (227).

By contrast, states like Alaska, Idaho, and Minnesota reported the lowest rates of distracted drivers, suggesting that population density, gig adoption, and infrastructure play significant roles in shaping outcomes.

The Human Cost of Distraction

The consequences of distracted driving extend beyond statistics. Smartphone use while driving increases crash risk by a factor of four, and cell phone use is implicated in 12 percent of all car accidents.

Generational differences are also stark. 55 percent of Gen Z and Millennial drivers admit to texting while driving, compared to lower rates among older demographics. This trend is particularly concerning given that younger drivers make up a large share of the gig workforce.

What Drivers Say They Need

Survey data included in the study reveals that drivers themselves recognize the risks and want better tools to manage them.

44 percent of drivers said improved communication systems to limit work-related calls and messages would reduce distraction.

43 percent cited better in-cab routing systems as a priority.

95 percent reported that targeted training improved their driving habits.

90 percent said they were more likely to stay with companies that proactively implemented safety measures.

These findings suggest that relatively simple interventions—streamlined communication, better navigation tools, and consistent training—could significantly reduce accident rates.

The Economic Trade-Off

The gig economy’s financial impact is undeniable. In California alone, app-based work has contributed $38 billion to the state economy, with 46 percent of residents earning income from gig platforms.

Yet the costs of distracted driving are equally staggering. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that distracted driving crashes cost the U.S. economy tens of billions annually in medical expenses, lost productivity, and property damage.

The study argues that without stronger safety protocols, the economic benefits of the gig economy risk being undermined by its hidden costs.

The Road Ahead

The study conducted by J&Y Law concludes that distracted driving in the gig economy is not simply a matter of individual behavior but a systemic issue tied to workload demands, corporate oversight, and inadequate safety infrastructure.

As gig platforms continue to expand, the challenge will be balancing consumer convenience with public safety. Policymakers, companies, and drivers all have a role to play in reducing distraction-related crashes.

The data makes one thing clear: without urgent intervention, the hidden costs of the gig economy will continue to be paid on America’s roads.