The Cost Spiral of Employer Health Benefits and the Coming Shift in Coverage

Employer-sponsored health benefits, once considered a cornerstone of American compensation packages, are undergoing a seismic shift. A new study conducted by J. Price McNamara reveals that rising premiums, surging prescription drug costs, and structural changes in plan design are converging to reshape the future of workplace healthcare. The findings suggest that by 2026, employees may face unprecedented cost-sharing burdens, while employers experiment with new models to contain runaway expenses.

Premiums Outpacing Wages and Inflation

The study highlights a troubling trend: health insurance premiums are rising faster than both wages and inflation.

In 2024, the average family premium stood at $25,572 .

. By 2025, that figure had climbed more than 7 percent , reaching $27,362 .

, reaching . Worker contributions also rose, with employees paying $6,296 toward family coverage in 2024, a figure that increased again in 2025.

Meanwhile, wage growth averaged 4.5 percent and inflation 3.2 percent, meaning healthcare costs are eroding real income. Deductibles tell a similar story. The average single-coverage deductible was $1,787 in 2024, up 47 percent over the past decade, and still climbing.

Prescription Drugs as the Primary Driver

Prescription drug costs are the fastest-growing component of employer health spending.

In 2024, drug costs rose 8 percent , with another 5.8–6 percent increase expected in 2025 .

, with another . GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, often exceeding $1,000 per patient per month , are among the biggest contributors.

, are among the biggest contributors. Specialty oncology and autoimmune drugs, along with biosimilars to Humira, now account for over half of all prescription spending .

. Gene and cell therapies, priced between $1–3 million per treatment, represent catastrophic risks for self-insured employers.

By 2027, more than 70 percent of benefit executives expect gene therapy costs to become a major financial challenge, likely leading to reduced coverage and greater employee cost-sharing.

Employers Turn to Cost-Shifting

For years, employers resisted shifting costs to employees due to a competitive labor market. That trend is reversing.

In 2025, 45 percent of large employers redesigned their health plans to offset rising costs.

redesigned their health plans to offset rising costs. By 2026, that figure is projected to reach 51 percent.

Cost-sharing measures include higher deductibles, increased copays, and tighter out-of-pocket maximums. Employers are also experimenting with tiered networks, variable copay models, and level-funded self-insured plans to balance affordability with sustainability.

Telehealth and High-Performance Networks

The study notes that telehealth has moved from a pandemic-era stopgap to a permanent fixture.

Between January and June 2024, telehealth reliance rose 2.3 percent , with 68 percent of claims tied to mental health .

, with . By 2025, all U.S. hospitals offered or planned to offer telehealth, with 41 percent expecting to deliver more than 20 percent of care virtually.

High-performance networks (HPNs) are also gaining traction. Employers adopting HPNs report 11–20 percent savings without sacrificing clinical quality, though employees face narrower provider choices.

Mental Health: A Growing Gap

The study underscores a widening gap between mental health needs and available resources.

22.8 percent of U.S. adults experience mental health challenges annually, yet 36 percent report difficulty accessing care .

experience mental health challenges annually, yet . By 2026, federal funding cuts of $1.3 billion are expected to further strain behavioral health services.

are expected to further strain behavioral health services. While 75 percent of large employers plan to offer digital stress management programs, engagement remains low, with only 30 percent reporting strong participation.

This mismatch between need and access could drive higher turnover, as nearly three in four employees say they would stay in a role if benefits were better tailored to their personal needs.

Regulatory Pressure on Pharmacy Benefit Managers

Congressional scrutiny of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) is intensifying. New rules in 2025 and 2026 will require PBMs to pass manufacturer rebates directly to employer plans and disclose all fees. While intended to reduce costs, the reforms could also reshape how employers negotiate drug pricing and coverage.

The Road Ahead

The study concludes that the future of employer health benefits will be defined by cost-sharing, telehealth expansion, and regulatory reform. Employers that adapt by offering flexible, personalized benefits may retain talent, while those that fail to evolve risk losing employees to competitors.

The message is clear: the era of stable, employer-funded healthcare is ending, and both workers and companies must prepare for a more fragmented, cost-conscious system.