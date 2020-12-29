Who Can Serve as an Expert Witness in a Medical Malpractice Lawsuit?

In some law cases, an additional expert witness is suggested or needed to come to a conclusion based on the evidence provided. A doctor who is qualified and experienced can choose to become a medical expert witness.

The usual way for doctors to become expert witnesses is by promoting their expertise in a specific medical discipline. This is done by registering with organizations that keep databases of expert witnesses.

There are several expert witness networks that doctors can register with. Each one has its own eligibility rules and requirements for joining the network.

Expert Witness Qualifications

In order to qualify as a medical malpractice expert witness, you will need to have a current, valid, and unrestricted license to practice medicine in your area of expertise. You will also likely need to be board-certified in a specific medical speciality and have specialist qualifications.

A medical expert witness might also be expected to have been in active practice in their speciality area. They will also need to have relevant clinical knowledge and experience in the industry in the areas of medical practice that are the subject of the court proceedings.

To become a medical expert witness, you will need to have knowledge, skill, experience, training, and education. This information can be used to help a court to understand the evidence that is presented in a medical-legal case, or to determine the facts of a case.

There are also some practical requirements for being able to provide expert witness services:

Demand for your areas of expertise

The ability to follow and meet a deadline

A commitment to excellence in your field

No license revocations, criminal convictions, past writings that have been controversial, or judgements seen as poor

A flexible schedule that will allow you to make appearances at trials and depositions

An employer who will allow you to offer your services as an expert witness

Strong written and verbal communication skills

A complete CV that will allow the retaining counsel to review your professional qualifications

A detailed fee schedule, or an expert witness contract

Excellent skills in organization, research, and investigation

Ethical Guidelines

An important part of being a medical expert witness is being familiar with the professional ethics involved in a medical or law field.

Listed here are some of the most critical expert witness ethical guidelines that anyone who wants to offer their services an expert witness should be aware of: