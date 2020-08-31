Factors that May Be Blocking Your Social Security Disability Claim

Social Security disability insurance (SSDI) benefits provide a financial lifeline for many. If your claim is denied but you believe that you’re entitled to disability benefits, it’s important to understand what factors may be inhibiting your claim before moving forward with an appeal. In this guide, we’ll explore some of the most common reasons claims are denied and offer some tips to help you if you’ve had an application rejected.

Common Reasons Your Social Security Disability Claim Has Been Denied

There are several factors that could result in a Social Security disability claim being blocked. These include:

Your Income Is Too High

Social Security benefits are designed to help the most vulnerable people in society, and they are not accessible to everyone. The amount of money and assets you already have and the income you earn from investments doesn’t affect your claim. However, if you currently earn more than $1,260 per month by working, you will not be eligible for SSDI.

Your Disability Doesn’t Meet the Criteria

This is one of the most contentious issues facing claimants. If your application for Social Security disability benefits has been rejected, there is a chance that your disability doesn’t meet the criteria because it is either not severe enough or it will not affect you for a prolonged enough amount of time. The current guidelines stipulate that recipients of SSDI benefits have a disability that will affect them for a minimum of one year.

Your Contact Information Isn’t Updated

Occasionally, claimants are rejected on the grounds of administrative issues—for example, if the Social Security Administration (SSA) is unable to get in touch with you. Always make sure that your personal contact details are up to date if you are trying to make a disability claim, especially if you’ve moved or changed phone numbers during the process.

Failure to Provide Medical Proof

In order to claim SSDI benefits, you’ll need to provide medical documents to confirm that you have a disability. If you haven’t supplied the relevant documentation, your claim may be refused. It’s always beneficial to keep important files in a safe place and to ensure that you provide as much documentation as possible, including medical bills, doctors’ notes from appointments, prescriptions, and insurance correspondence, before you submit your claim to prevent delays.

Your Disability is Linked to Addiction or a Felony

If your disability is linked to addiction and you are currently using drugs or alcohol, you are currently in prison, or you sustained injuries while in prison or through committing a felony, the SSA may reject your claim.

You Haven’t Exactly Followed Prescriptions

If a doctor recommends treatment and you haven’t completely followed their prescription, there is a chance that your claim could be turned down. You must show that you are doing everything in your power to improve your condition, including taking prescribed medications and following recommended treatment plans.

What Can I Do If My Social Security Disability Claim Has Been Rejected?