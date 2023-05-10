Fixing the Failures of Cloud Tools With Cloud Monitoring

Cloud computing has become increasingly essential for businesses, with 94% of enterprises using the cloud in some capacity, and 50% of business workloads running in the cloud. Despite this, 79% of organizations report widening visibility gaps in their cloud infrastructure, leading to reduced functionality and increased security risks.

The limited visibility is a result of modern cloud tools failing to provide an end-to-end picture and focusing on one specific service rather than centralized tools. This can make it difficult to track internal users, remote users, VPN users, cloud applications, and more. Limited visibility also leads to greater security risks, lack of support for remote workers, poor migration support, tech stack inflation, and limited cost or consumption visibility.Implementing cloud monitoring solutions is essential for providing end-to-end visibility across the entire connected network. These solutions can reduce security risks, lower mean time to resolution (MTTR), increase business value, and stop overspending. LiveAction is a cloud monitoring solution that provides NetOps with a familiar interface, empowering them to monitor and troubleshoot cloud performance issues. It eliminates the need to learn new tools for cloud visibility and troubleshooting, captures flow and packet data for cloud operations, and provides everything needed to keep tabs on cloud operations.