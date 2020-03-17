Free VPS panels: how to choose the best for you

For many hosting users, control panels have become the first go-to thing when managing their servers and websites. It’s completely understandable why – they other a plethora of tools and features that simplify various administrative tasks through an intuitive graphical interface without the need for in-depth knowledge of how to run systems. When it comes to a VPS server, especially Unix and Linux, these are essential. There are various control panels that users can choose from, but what are the best open-source ones?

VestaCP

This is a fairly new VPS control panel that offers high speed and runs on Apache and Nginx. It gets significant attention from the VPS community as it has a lightweight design. Because of it, even first-time users find it simple to use and navigate.

It has various tools that make such things as adding domains, SLL, creating databases, and creating backups a fairly easy task. VestaCP also has such beneficial built-in features as:

“Let’s Encrypt”,

firewall,

cron jobs,

graphs,

statistics,

file manager and more.

Although it’s a neat open-source control panel for a VPS server, it has some drawbacks. You can only get an integrated file editor and support for an additional cost. Furthermore, some might find that it doesn’t have a one-click install application an inconvenience.

Webmin/Virtualmin

This is quite a popular panel because of its great and unique configuration opportunities. It is specifically designed for Linux servers in mind as the systems can be managed with a web browser instead of commands, which can be quite time-consuming.

A big advantage of Webmin is that it’s mobile-friendly. Users can do important tasks, like creating mailboxes, restarting services, right from their phone. Much like VestaCP, it also has built-in features like “Let’s Encrypt”, firewall, backup and restoration, and more. It only requires a small amount of RAM to run and is quite suitable for those, running a large VPS server.

When it comes to drawbacks, these are quite minimal. Some people might not like the old interface design, which can take a while to get used to, and the limited support.

ISPConfig

This is a free to download Linux focused control panel, licensed under the BSD license. It works on both physical servers and virtual machines. It has 4 access levels: administrator, reseller, client, and e-mail user. Through this software’s web-based interface, administrators can manage several websites, e-mail addresses, DNS records, MySQL databases.

It’s translated in more than 20 languages, so managing a VPS server in a foreign language becomes easier for non-English speakers. ISPConfig is also compatible with many Linux OS distributions and even has an app for Android for those that want to manage their systems from a phone.

On the other hand, it can be quite difficult to install and configure on a VPS without proper instructions and requires a significant amount of resources to run. A major drawback for some might be that it also doesn’t have official support, which can be quite irritating when major issues occur.

Centmin Mod

This shell-based control panel for the CentOS operating system and was intended for the management of multiple/single dedicated or VPS server from a single root user/administrator. It has a LEMP Stack install that fully automates most of:

installation,

configuration,

base optimization,

According to the recommended practices for setting up CentOS, MySQL, MariaDB, Nginx, PHP, and other software.

It doesn’t have a web GUI panel, though. Users have to manage their systems through the SSH command line that has a menu for frequently performed tasks. It’s a great option for those running several websites and it also requires few resources.

For some, it might be a major inconvenience that Centmin Mod doesn’t have a GUI. It is also only available for CentOS 6 and CentOS 7 distributions and is not suitable for those running their pages on shared hosting.