Marc Weller and Kevin Plank to Complete Port Covington Project

Marc Weller,

the founder and president of Weller Development Co., was only 15 years old when

he started his own landscaping business. In exchange for work he did for his

father, his father bought him the equipment he needed to attract clients.

Weller

recalls the immense satisfaction he felt when he completed his first big

mulching job along with the help of a friend in which they planted large beds

of geraniums. He remembers being dirty and sweaty, and surveying his

achievement at the end of the day. He thought to himself, “How cool to see what

we accomplished — and to think, we actually got paid for it!”

That feeling

of accomplishment stayed with Weller, and he transferred it to real estate

development. For more than 25 years, he built apartment buildings

and single-family homes. Instead of completing a project in one day, he

now may wait five to 10 years for a project to be completed, and although the

result is much greater than planting geraniums, he still has that same great

sense of satisfaction.

He has

always remained true to his core principle: He believes that if you do great

work and create a good product, the money will come. His goal is to make things

better than they were when he first saw them.

Baltimore residents are likely familiar with Weller’s current endeavor: the Port Covington development project. Chapter 1 of the 235-acre real estate development will be built on 12 city blocks and include 1.38 million square feet of office space, nearly 340,000 square feet of retail space, and nearly 1 million square feet of residential space, with 285,000 square feet designated for hotel space. It is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.

Marc Weller and Kevin Plank: Developers of the Port

Covington Project

Weller is joined in the Port Covington Project with his long-time friend, Kevin Plank, owner and founder of Under Armour, maker of moisture-wicking T-shirts. Plank started Under Armour in his grandmother’s basement and it has grown to be, according to Forbes Magazine, “the largest digital health and fitness company on Earth.”

So, how did

two highly successful businessmen, a T-shirt manufacturer and real estate

developer, come to work together on the Port Covington project? Perhaps

serendipity was a contributing factor.

When Weller was in high school, one of his good friends was Bill McDermond (Billy Mac), who later became an early Under Armour executive. When Billy Mac went to college, he became good friends with Kevin Plank. Billy Mac introduced his two good friends to each other. Weller and Plank stayed in touch from then on, seeing each other sporadically at social events. During the ensuing years, each man became a successful businessman in his own right.

In 2012, Plank called Weller and invited him to meet at Plank’s office in Baltimore. They talked about how to develop projects that would make the city a better place for residents and employers, and also how to help create jobs.

It was

exactly the type of project Weller had always wanted to do. He says, “I was

completely sold. I wanted to sign up immediately.”

The two men

became partners in Sagamore Development Company with a handshake. In the summer

of 2016, they unveiled their plans for Port Covington. The project involves

transforming 45 city blocks. Weller noted that planning for a project of this

size must be “thoughtful” since it really amounts to a city annex.

The partners

put the entire plan together before inviting in investors. When attracting

investors, they focused on what is already good about Baltimore, and not

“celebrating” what is wrong. The new development company excited potential

investors by introducing them to the incredible food scene and world-class

hotels. They took them on a water taxi tour and inspired them with the

opportunity of creating jobs.

In September

2017, Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group invested $233 million in the project

as well as a $660 million tax increment financing (TIF) package. The TIF was

approved by the Baltimore City Council to fund the project’s infrastructure,

including building of roads.

In the

summer of 2019, ground was broken for the Port Covington project Chapter 1. The

company was incredibly fortunate with how quickly it was able to complete the

horizontal construction, such as the roads, water, and sewer. They had five

straight months with almost no rain, which allowed them to complete that potion

of the project ahead of schedule.

Building is

now in the vertical stage with the plans focused on quality buildings that are

not too tall and not too big. Weller says, “We are building on a human scale.

We can go up later if we need to.”