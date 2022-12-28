Furnace Maintenance Tips to Help You During the Winter

It’s important to ensure your furnace is in top condition before the winter months begin. Regular maintenance helps extend the life of your furnace and prevents it from needing expensive repairs down the line. Here are some tips for maintaining your furnace this winter:

1. Change Your Furnace Filter:

A dirty filter makes your furnace work harder and can lead to malfunction. Replace your filter every month, especially during the winter months when your furnace works hardest. Changing your filter regularly has the added benefit of improving air quality in your home by trapping dust and other particles. To change your filter, simply remove your old filter and place a new one of the same size in its place.

2. Clean Your Vents:

Clean and clear vents help ensure that warm air is evenly distributed throughout your home. Be sure to make sure all vents are unobstructed and that nothing is blocking them. If there’s something blocking the air flow, it will cause your furnace to work harder than necessary and can lead to damage. Vacuum out the inside and outside of your vents periodically to keep them from getting clogged with dirt and debris.

3. Check the Thermostat:

Make sure your thermostat is properly calibrated to prevent overworking your furnace by setting it too high or not allowing it enough time to heat up the house. An improperly calibrated thermostat can cause your furnace to work harder than necessary and increase energy bills. Make sure all settings are correct and that the temperature is consistent. This will help extend the life of your system and save on energy costs.

4. Schedule Professional Maintenance:

Hire a professional HVAC technician to inspect your furnace before the cold weather arrives. They will check for any potential issues and can help you avoid costly repairs in the future.

5. Check for Leaks:

Check around your furnace for any signs of water leaks or condensation. If you find any, contact a professional technician to check the system and make sure there are no underlying issues. Catching leaks early can help prevent damage to your furnace and save money on expensive repairs later on.

If you have a gas-powered furnace, it is important to check for any leaks in the system. If you smell gas or suspect a leak, shut off the furnace and call a professional right away.

6.Contact a Professional:

If you notice any strange noises, smells or other issues with your furnace, contact a professional technician immediately. Trying to fix the problem by yourself can lead to further damage and end up costing more in the long run.

Maintain Your Furnace

Following these simple furnace maintenance tips will ensure that you get the most out of your heating system this winter, while keeping both your home and family safe. By taking a few minutes to check up on your furnace now, you can save yourself time and money down the line. If you have any questions or concerns about how to properly maintain your furnace, it is always best to consult a qualified professional. They can provide you with the best advice on how to keep your furnace running at peak efficiency and performance all winter long.