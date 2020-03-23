How A Facial Changed My Mind About CBD Products

CBD products are all the rage these days, but when most

people think about them they usually imagine a CBD-infused edible or CBD-based

medication to help patients suffering with seizures. While CBD is an incredibly

diverse element of cannabis that can be applied to our lives in a myriad of

ways, one of the fastest-growing sections of the CBD marketplace is that which

is concerned with beauty and skincare.

I used to be quite skeptical about CBD, especially when it

came to its appealability outside of the medical sector. After trying a

CBD-based facial, however, I’ve come to completely change my mind. Here’s how a

facial led to a change in opinion about CBD products.

CBD is lipophilic

One of the reasons I decided to try a CBD facial in the

first place was because CBD products are actually very lipophilic. In other

words, CBD can easily distribute itself across the fatty layers of your skin,

ensuring that you can derive an immense amount of benefits from certain CBD

products if you apply them carefully. Sick and tired of the same old-same old,

I opted to give CBD the benefit of the doubt and try it once before dismissing

it entirely.

What I found was shocking; not only was the process

relatively carefree and manageable, but it was quite enjoyable and produced admirable

results. I suppose I shouldn’t have been too surprised – after all, CBD

products are taking over the medical marketplace right now because of the

immense benefits they offer to patients suffering from anxiety, seizures, and

other conditions. I just never thought CBD products would be able to penetrate

into the beauty market, especially with the negative stigma that still

surrounds cannabis in certain parts of the world.

I can safely say that I was wrong, however, and that CBD

products will likely become a primary facet of the beauty market sooner rather

than later. Given that medical studies back the healing properties of

CBD when it comes to skin treatment, we can expect a slew of corporate

advertising campaigns and grassroots movements to spring up in an effort to

proliferate the CBD lifestyle as widely as possible.

Before we can expect CBD to take off, however, the myriad of

ways that CBD products can be applied to our lives needs to become clearer to

more people.

A CBD facial is

surprisingly normal

One of the first things you’ll notice when you get a CBD

facial is how…utterly normal the entire process is. While CBD’s association

with cannabis can lead some people to mistakenly believe that a CBD facial

would get them high or produce other unexpected effects, a CBD facial is almost

entirely similar to a non-CBD facial, with the only differences being that the

products in question are infused with CBD oil. You can thus expect the entire

situation to be resolved in around 30 minutes, though you may feel calmer from

the CBD entering your system just a few minutes after the initial application

of the product.

While some beauty divas have

consistently shot down the possibility that CBD products would catch on like

wildfire in the beauty marketplace, mainstream buzz surrounding CBD beauty

products is now too obvious to ignore. With massive media outlets now covering

the existence of CBD beauty care products and with everyday consumers taking to

the web to share their stories, we can expect CBD facials, like laser hair removal, to become incredibly

common in a staggeringly short amount of time.