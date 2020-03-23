How A Facial Changed My Mind About CBD Products
CBD products are all the rage these days, but when most
people think about them they usually imagine a CBD-infused edible or CBD-based
medication to help patients suffering with seizures. While CBD is an incredibly
diverse element of cannabis that can be applied to our lives in a myriad of
ways, one of the fastest-growing sections of the CBD marketplace is that which
is concerned with beauty and skincare.
I used to be quite skeptical about CBD, especially when it
came to its appealability outside of the medical sector. After trying a
CBD-based facial, however, I’ve come to completely change my mind. Here’s how a
facial led to a change in opinion about CBD products.
CBD is lipophilic
One of the reasons I decided to try a CBD facial in the
first place was because CBD products are actually very lipophilic. In other
words, CBD can easily distribute itself across the fatty layers of your skin,
ensuring that you can derive an immense amount of benefits from certain CBD
products if you apply them carefully. Sick and tired of the same old-same old,
I opted to give CBD the benefit of the doubt and try it once before dismissing
it entirely.
What I found was shocking; not only was the process
relatively carefree and manageable, but it was quite enjoyable and produced admirable
results. I suppose I shouldn’t have been too surprised – after all, CBD
products are taking over the medical marketplace right now because of the
immense benefits they offer to patients suffering from anxiety, seizures, and
other conditions. I just never thought CBD products would be able to penetrate
into the beauty market, especially with the negative stigma that still
surrounds cannabis in certain parts of the world.
I can safely say that I was wrong, however, and that CBD
products will likely become a primary facet of the beauty market sooner rather
than later. Given that medical studies back the healing properties of
CBD when it comes to skin treatment, we can expect a slew of corporate
advertising campaigns and grassroots movements to spring up in an effort to
proliferate the CBD lifestyle as widely as possible.
Before we can expect CBD to take off, however, the myriad of
ways that CBD products can be applied to our lives needs to become clearer to
more people.
A CBD facial is
surprisingly normal
One of the first things you’ll notice when you get a CBD
facial is how…utterly normal the entire process is. While CBD’s association
with cannabis can lead some people to mistakenly believe that a CBD facial
would get them high or produce other unexpected effects, a CBD facial is almost
entirely similar to a non-CBD facial, with the only differences being that the
products in question are infused with CBD oil. You can thus expect the entire
situation to be resolved in around 30 minutes, though you may feel calmer from
the CBD entering your system just a few minutes after the initial application
of the product.
While some beauty divas have
consistently shot down the possibility that CBD products would catch on like
wildfire in the beauty marketplace, mainstream buzz surrounding CBD beauty
products is now too obvious to ignore. With massive media outlets now covering
the existence of CBD beauty care products and with everyday consumers taking to
the web to share their stories, we can expect CBD facials, like laser hair removal, to become incredibly
common in a staggeringly short amount of time.
Most CBD facials will run you over $100 right now, though
this figure could decline as CBD products proliferate and competition heats up
in the market, thereby allowing lower prices to appear. CBD products won’t
impact your usual skincare schedule, either, so don’t be afraid that getting a
CBD facial will somehow impede your ability to follow your normal routine or
use the other products that you love. Of course, you’ll want to wait at least
an hour or so after your facial to ensure your skin properly absorbs the
product, but don’t make the mistake of thinking that CBD facials last
particularly long or prohibit alternative beauty products from being used.
A single facial was enough to change my mind
about CBD products in the beauty market. As time goes on, I’m incredibly
confident that others will come to experience this as well.
