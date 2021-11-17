How Great Managers Operate

Management Theories

Management techniques have evolved greatly in the last few decades in the business world. Many theories have been employed when creating modes of management. This field is officially called “organizational behavior” and helps develop an understanding of intrinsic motivators in people, the development of workplace culture, and employee response assessments.

Popular theories of organizational behavior include:

The elements of organizational behavior are

people

structure

technology

external environment

The interplay between these elements is what creates a fluid organizational strategy for optimized productivity. With this in mind, it is important to understand human behavior and how it changes within a group, and most importantly within an abstract identity like a workplace.

People

People are the primary investment when running a business, therefore the culture, technology and environment should be tailored to the people who make up the teams. This is done through investigation on strengths and weaknesses, and utilization of this knowledge in team creation.

Structure

Structure has inorganic and organic developments. The overall culture is determined by the degree of product understanding the team members have and how interrelated the departments can be when hashing out large projects.

Technology

Taking the time to train each member of the team is imperative, and will show investment which then shapes the last element, which is the environment.

What Creates Productivity in the Workplace?

Workplace productivity has a lot to do with the overall environment of the workplace, which is cultivated via the culture, and an honest assessment of individuals, motivation, and the delicate balance of monetary, personal, and social incentives to keep a workplace going. Alexander Djerassi, has focused on ideas within the topic of organizational behavior, specifically motivation and productivity.

The Cultivation of Collaboration

A workplace is full of moving, contingent parts and it is imperative that each part has a mixture of structure and freedom.

Djerassi highlights a few perspectives that will help a business grow:

1) Change perspective on challenges

a challenge within the workplace is actually an indicator of the culture and what has to be worked on, being transparent and facing them head on is the key attitude with setbacks.

2)Errors are teachers

Errors help pave the way for improvement, and without them the pain points may go unnoticed. It is important to have an atmosphere where employees can make mistakes and see them as opportunities for improvement, and feel comfortable asking for advice.

3) Discipline