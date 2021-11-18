Transitioning Sleep Positions as Your Baby Grows

As parents, we’re constantly looking for ways to help babies sleep better and longer. Just like a baby’s needs change as they grow, the way you help a baby sleep changes over time too. The first thing to know is that pediatric physical therapists are experts in pediatric development, growth, and motor skills. Our job is to make sure your baby reaches their full potential by focusing on their physical needs, like movement and motor skills.

The pediatric physical therapist (PT) will look at several factors that impact your baby’s sleep patterns, how they put themselves to sleep, and the amount of “sleep pressure” he or she builds over night.

Sleep pressure is created when there is a buildup of the chemical adenosine, which builds up in the baby’s brain while they sleep. The more adenosine that accumulates, the harder it is for the baby to wake up and the longer he or she will typically sleep.

The pediatric PT looks at things like how your baby moves around when they’re on their back versus on their tummy. If the baby doesn’t move well when on their back, they could be putting themselves to sleep in a position that might not be the best for their airway, like on their side or belly. The pediatric PT will also watch how your baby moves around when they’re still awake to see if there’s any delay in motor skills that could impact self soothing and putting themselves to sleep safely.

If the baby’s sleep position is less than ideal, pediatric PTs will work with you on safe ways to support your baby so they can successfully learn how to fall asleep on their own in a healthy way. We want to make sure that pediatric PTs are involved at every step of the process, not only to help babies sleep better, but also because it’s our job to make sure your baby reaches their full potential.