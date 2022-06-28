How Liability Insurance Improves Gun Safety

Every year, 500 people die from accidental gun injuries in America. In fact, over a third of nonfatal firearm injuries are accidents. People in the US are 4 times more likely to die from an unintentional gun injury than in any other high-income country. While the 2nd Amendment protect gun ownership, it’s important to acknowledge what an incredible responsibility it is to own a firearm.

Unintended shootings are preventable. In 2021, there were at least 377 unintentional shootings committed by children, leading 154 deaths and 242 injuries. This was only possible because 4.6 million children live in homes with an unlocked gun. Child safety locks and loaded chamber indicators could have cut accidental firearm deaths by 31%.

Most gun owners do care about firearm safety. One way to encourage them more safety measures while also protecting them from unforeseen consequences is by purchasing gun liability insurance. Insurers reward the use of gun safes and safety courses with lower premiums. In turn, the money a gun owner does pay keeps them safe from bankruptcy in the case of unwanted damage. This year, San Jose became the first city to require gun liability insurance. Los Angeles might be next in line.