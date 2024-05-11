How Long Does it Take to Float the South Fork of the Snake River?

The best float trip, a unique experience in Jackson, is designed with your preferences in mind. It’s perfect for groups with varying schedules, as you can customize the duration to fit your needs. The launch location, the historic Snake River Ranch just outside Grand Teton National Park, is a star in its own right. Partnering with the ranch grants our top-tier river hosts exclusive access to the Snake River, offering stunning panoramic views of the Teton, Gros Ventre, and Snake River ranges. Our experienced boatmen handle all the paddling, allowing you to truly relax and soak in the beauty of the surroundings.

What to Bring

While most rafting companies provide life jackets, ponchos, and sometimes even water refills, we go the extra mile to ensure your comfort. Packing a few extras can enhance your trip. A compact backpack is ideal for stashing these essentials: a camera or cell phone to capture the epic rapids and stunning landscapes, binoculars for wildlife spotting, and a lightweight jacket for chilly mornings or post-float chills. Don’t forget some snacks to keep your energy up! We prioritize eco-conscious options, so bring resealable containers or reusable bags filled with trail mix, granola bars, or your favorite energy bites. This way, you can stay fueled for the adventure without leaving any trash behind for others to deal with… or for the wildlife to fight with.

Options for Trip Length

Need more time in Jackson Hole? Don’t sweat it. Squeeze in a taste of the Snake River with a scenic float trip ideally suited for busy schedules. These 2-3 hour adventures include transportation and a fascinating glimpse into the history of the Snake River Ranch. Imagine relaxing on the water, surrounded by iconic Teton views that rival anything you’ve seen on a postcard.

Are you traveling with the family? Late-morning lunch floats offer the perfect solution! Float leisurely down the Snake River for 3.5-4 hours, taking in the scenery and wildlife before arriving at a private riverside location for a delicious gourmet picnic lunch. These options are ideal for families with younger children who might not be up for a more extended adventure.

Are you seeking an epic adventure? A 16-mile Southern Fork float is the ultimate Jackson Hole experience! It is a 5-hour round trip that demands some commitment, but the rewards are truly unforgettable. Prepare yourself for breathtaking vistas, potential Bald Eagle sightings, and even encounters with larger wildlife. Pack your gear, embrace your adventurous spirit, and get ready to conquer the Snake River!

You may be looking for something in between. Consider the 13-mile trip that winds south and west of Jackson Hole. This 2-hour float offers a unique perspective on the region’s diverse wildlife population. While a stop or meal isn’t typically included on this shorter trip, keep your eyes peeled for bald eagles, herons, pelicans, moose, deer, and elk that call this section of the river home. Remember to check with your guide beforehand to confirm the exact float duration, as it can vary depending on the season.

Teton Expeditions and its entire crew, as a small family & employee run business that caters to making your trip a most memorable experience, are looking forward to meeting you so you can join their satisfied customers list.