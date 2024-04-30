The Growing Popularity of Bully Breeds in The United States

Furry friends have become an important member of many American families. Breeds across the board are finding their forever homes, some of the most popular being bully breeds. Bully is the name given to the grouping of dogs including terriers, mastiffs, dobermans, etc. Mixes of these breeds are sometimes referred to as pit bulls, which means any dog with a significant mix of other bully breeds. These dogs have claimed the top spot as the most popular dog breed in over 20 U.S. states in recent years.

Approximately 20% of the United States’ dog breeds are bullies, and they are among the top percentile of best-tempered dogs as well. Bully breeds come from all around the world, finding their way to America from places like The United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and even Argentina. No matter where they hail from, bully breeds have been named “America’s dogs” and are very popular in many, if not all, U.S. states. In fact, in 2022, the French bulldog took the number one spot, ending the Labrador Retriever’s 31-year long reign at the top.

From pit bulls to bulldogs, to mastiffs, to boxers, bully breeds are providing love, care, and companionship to millions of families across the country.