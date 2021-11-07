How Often You Should Replace These Vital Car Parts

Your car is like the human body. There are dozens of different parts that do all sorts of things to keep you driving down the road. But, over time, those parts will wear out or break. So how often should you replace these?

The car part replacement schedule varies, depending on your car make and model, as well as where you drive it. Some car parts are like muscles, they’re stronger and built to last a long time. Every car has car parts that just don’t last very long because of the stress they’re put through while driving, such as car tires or brake pads.

There are car parts that you should be replace much more often because of their location in the car. The car battery is one car part that should be replaced more often because of its location (it’s under your car, exposed to the elements). Shock absorbers are another car part that need to be replaced more frequently since they’re also exposed to the elements and are often overlooked during routine auto maintenance.

On average, most car parts need replacing between 30,000 and 100,000 miles. Below is a car part replacement schedule for cars of all makes and models:

Parts that should be replaced every 30,000 to 60,000 miles: car battery, car tires , shock absorbers, brake pads and rotors .

Parts that should be replaced every 50,000 to 100,000 miles: car transmission , car engine, car alternator .

Parts that should be replaced every 100,000 to 120,000 miles: car timing belt .

If you’re unsure about when car parts need replacing, take your car in for an inspection at your local collision repair shop. You can often request a car part replacement schedule based on your car make and model.