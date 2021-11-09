How to Start the Legal Process for a Divorce

The initial steps that should be taken to start the divorce process can vary depending on your specific situation. As such, it is important to hire a divorce representative who will navigate you through all of the complexities involved with filing for divorce.

There are several things that need to be considered when determining how and where one should start their legal process for a divorce. The first is child custody and support. If children are involved, the court will require that both parents continue to provide health insurance for their children until they reach the age of majority. This can be a difficult hurdle to overcome if you cannot afford your own insurance.

Another important thing to consider is spousal support or alimony. This is especially true if there are significant differences between the incomes of each party, as well as if one of the parties has been out of work for a long period of time. If you make more money than your spouse and want to proceed with spousal support, ensure that you can prove it before filling out divorce paperwork.

Once these considerations have been made, then the process of filing for divorce can begin. It is important to note that if children are involved, it is best not to file until everyone has agreed on custody and support issues. If there is an argument over the child or children, this could result in one party withholding these things from the other until they get their way. This can be a major roadblock in the divorce process as it will give one party control over the other, as well as drag out the legal proceedings.

The Procedural Steps:

– Child Custody and Support

– Spousal Support or Alimony

– Agree on all issues including custody, child support, spousal support, alimony

– File for divorce in court

So now that you have learned about the steps on how to start the legal process for a divorce, it is time to choose a divorce lawyer that best represents your interest in court. Your choice should be based on their experience, knowledge, and capability to assist you with this difficult time of your life. This way, you are assured that you have made the right decision on who will help you get through this tough time smoothly.