How Should You be Disposing of Wood on Your Construction Site?



Imagine you’re almost done with your construction project. The woodwork is done, the paint is up, and all that’s left are the finishing touches. The last thing you want to do is leave a pile of wood scraps behind, but what’s the best way to dispose of them? Here are some ways to get rid of wood on your construction site:

Hire a junk removal service.

If you don’t want to deal with renting a dumpster, you can always hire a junk removal service to take care of the wood for you. They will typically charge by the amount of wood they remove, so this could end up being more expensive than renting a dumpster.



Take it to a landfill.

If you have a truck or trailer, you can take the wood to a landfill yourself. This is probably the cheapest option, but it’s also the most labor-intensive.



Burn it.

If you have a wood-burning stove, you can use the wood scraps as fuel. This is a great way to dispose of wood if you’re able to burn it all at once. If you have excess wood, you can always give it to someone else who has a wood-burning stove.

Use it as mulch.

Mulching is a great way to recycle wood scraps and use them in your garden or landscaping projects. Simply chop up the wood into small pieces and spread it around your plants. It will help retain moisture and keep weeds down.

Rent a roll-off dumpster.

If you have a lot of wood scraps, renting a roll-off dumpster may be the best option. You can usually find dumpsters for rent at most construction supply stores. Be sure to specify that you need one for wood before renting, as some dumpsters are only for concrete or asphalt.

Make wood chips.

Wood chips can be used for a variety of purposes, from playgrounds to walking trails. If you have a wood chipper, you can turn your wood scraps into wood chips. Otherwise, you can usually find wood chips at your local landscape supply store.

Build something with it.

If you’re handy with woodworking, you can use your wood scraps to build something new. This could be anything from a birdhouse to a piece of furniture. Not only will you get rid of the wood, but you’ll also end up with a new project to show for it!



Donate it.

If you don’t want the hassle of disposing of wood yourself, you can always donate it to a local woodworking shop or woodworking school. This is a great way to get rid of wood if you don’t need it and someone else could put it to good use.