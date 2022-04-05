Have Something Important to Say? Self-Publish a Magazine

Do you have something important to share with the world? Maybe you have something you want to share with a local club you belong to, or perhaps you want to share what your non-profit organization does in the world. Whatever you have to share, you might benefit from self-publishing a magazine.

Magazines are easy and affordable to self-publish

Thankfully, you don’t need to get approval from a major publisher to print your own magazine. Today, you can find online printing services, like Printing Center USA, that will mail your magazines right to your house.

As long as you can create a print-ready PDF file, you can print your own copies and distribute them however and whenever you wish.

Why a magazine is better than a website

While your first thought might be to create a website to express yourself, there are several benefits to creating a magazine instead. For instance, it’s harder to get your content in front of an audience in a short period of time with a website. To get your website seen, you’ll have to spend a lot of time and money getting it to rank in the search engines.

On the other hand, with a magazine, you can start dropping it in front of your desired audience the minute you get your copies. If you’re going to mail your magazine to people, you’ll need to pay for supplies and postage, but you won’t have to wait months for a search engine to rank your content.

This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t create a website. All organizations can benefit from having a website, so you should definitely have a presence on the internet. However, don’t rely on your website to get your information out into the world.

Magazines are a great way to reach your customers

If you run a business connected to an interesting subject matter, you might benefit from publishing a magazine to reach more people. However, you don’t have to publish a monthly magazine. You can create one issue at a time whenever you have important content to share.

Having a magazine is a great way to draw attention to your cause

Magazines are a great way to draw attention to a cause you’re passionate about and can help you generate donations. For example, say you run a non-profit organization that helps to preserve wildlife in various sanctuaries across the world. You could easily publish a magazine to share information about various sanctuaries that are working hard to rescue and rehabilitate wildlife.

You can also include information about the animals your organization saves. People love reading about animals, so the more they learn about your work, the more likely they will be to give you a donation.

Once you have copies of your magazine, you can keep some in your car so that you can pass them out to people who express an interest in your cause. Or, you can leave them in strategic places where people might like to read them, like coffee shops and bookstores.

People love to read content in print

According to research, 44% of people read between 1 and 2 printed magazines each month. That’s good news. This means you have a good chance at reaching your market in print. In fact, more people read print magazines than digital magazines.

Self-published magazines look professional

If you’re worried that your self-published magazine won’t look professional, don’t worry – it will look amazing. Granted, you’ll want to hire a professional designer to create your magazine pages.

If you don’t have any design experience, you’ll struggle to use the tools required to create your publication. It’s not as easy as simply using a template and replacing text and images. You will need to edit photos, understand bleeds, create your files in 300dpi, and save them as printable PDF files. If all of this sounds overwhelming, hire a designer.

You can express anything with a magazine

Magazines have a special place in many people’s hearts and lives. Although many people publish digital content online, people don’t really like to read on their screens. This is why most people scan content instead of reading it online. It can be painful to read more than a few lines of digital content.

By publishing a physical magazine, you’ll be able to express yourself fully and get your content in front of your audience without straining their eyes. If you haven’t yet considered publishing a magazine, there’s no better time than now.